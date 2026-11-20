During their court appearance, the State did not oppose their release on bail.

A suspected wildlife trafficking operation unravelled in Pretoria when authorities allegedly found lion cubs, tiger cubs, bat-eared foxes and caracals confined in plastic crates, leading to the arrest of three men now facing charges related to the illegal possession of protected species and animal cruelty.

Three men, Schalk Derckson, 24, his brother Johannes Michael Derckson, 25, both from East Lynne, and Delron Matthew Lechon Abrahams, 21, from Eersterust, appeared at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 19 November 2026.

Charges

They are charged with contravention of section 57(1) of the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act (NEMBA), Act 10 of 2024, and cruelty to animals.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the matter has been postponed to 16 February 2027 for further investigations

“During their court appearance, the State did not oppose their release on bail but requested that appropriate bail conditions be imposed.

“The court granted each accused R10 000 bail, on condition that they surrender their passports to the investigating officer and report to their nearest police station once a week,” Mahanjana said.

Wildlife

It is alleged that on 17 November 2026, the three accused unlawfully possessed protected species, three lion cubs, two tiger cubs, two bat-eared foxes and three Caracals and allegedly kept them in unsafe plastic crates.

This was discovered after an anonymous person contacted the National Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) and alerted them about suspected smuggling of protected species.

Sting operation

The DFFE then applied for an undercover operation.

In the spirit of the National Integrated Strategy to Combat Wildlife Trafficking (NISCWT), a multidisciplinary team conducted the operation, which resulted in the arrest of the three accused.

The team confiscated all the animals and handed them over to the relevant conservation authorities.

The animals will undergo thorough veterinary assessments to establish their condition and determine any specialised care they may require.

The discovery sparked a wider investigation into possible links to organised wildlife crime.