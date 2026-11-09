Three men back in court as Sindiso Magaqa murder trial commences

Magaqa was reportedly preparing to expose alleged tender corruption in the Umzimkhulu Local Municipality when he was killed.

The three men charged in connection with the 2017 murder of former ANC Youth League Secretary-General Sindiso Magaqa will return to court next week, after their trial was postponed in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday.

Magaqa, who was serving as a councillor in Umzimkhulu Local Municipality at the time of his death, was shot along with colleagues Nontsikelelo Mafa and Jabu Msiya in the Umzimkhulu area in July 2017.

He died in September 2017 due to complications from multiple gunshot wounds, while Mafa and Msiya both survived the shooting.

It is alleged that Magaqa was preparing to expose alleged tender corruption in the Umzimkhulu Local Municipality related to the construction of a community hall when he was killed.

Three accused face multiple charges

The accused in the matter, Mbulelo Mpofana, Sbonelo Myeza and Zweliphansi Stanley Skhosana, face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, attempted murder, unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and malicious injury to property.

Skhosana faces an additional charge of defeating the administration of justice.

All three have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

“The matter was postponed to 16 November 2026 to allow the parties to attend to issues arising from the Section 220 admissions and for further trial,” National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said.

Myeza and Mpofana remain out on bail, while Skhosana remains in custody.

Fourth accused serving 25-year sentence

A fourth accused in the matter, Sibusiso Ncengwa, is serving a 25-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to Magaqa’s murder in June 2025.

Ncengwa admitted that he was part of a group of men who were paid R120 000 to kill Magaqa.

He was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, attempted murder, malicious injury to property, malicious damage to property, possession of a fully automatic firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.