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Top cop Sibiya back in court on rape, sexual grooming and trafficking charges

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

29 September 2026

06:59 am

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The National Prosecuting Authority raised concerns about the possibility of escape and witness interference as it prepared to oppose bail for Sibiya.

Top Cop Sibiya back in court on rape, sexual grooming and trafficking charges

Suspended Deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya testifies at the Madlanga commission at Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College on 18 February 2026 in Pretoria. Picture Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

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Suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya, who has been accused of rape, sexual grooming and trafficking, is back in court for a formal plea application.

Sibiya is expected to make his second appearance before the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 29 September 2026, following his last week with the Madlanga Commission’s Recommendations Task Team (CRTT).

Charges

The 59-year-old faces five charges, including rape, trafficking and person and sexual grooming of a child.  

According to the charge sheet, Sibiya took a woman and her friends to a strip club and a hotel in Sandton in May 2026.

Rape

He allegedly drugged them with liquor and raped the 18-year-old victim while she was unconscious.

He’s also accused of coercing a 16-year-old girl into sending him explicit videos of herself. Sibiya has been remanded into custody at Kgosi Mampuru Prison II in Pretoria.

Escape

Last week, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) raised concerns about the possibility of escape and witness interference as it prepared to oppose Sibiya’s bail.

NPA spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago revealed that the state had raised concerns about where Sibiya should be detained, citing allegations of possible attempts to escape from custody.

“He might escape in a case where he is put in a police station or at the Johannesburg Central Correctional [Facility],” Kganyago told the media.

Witness intimidation

The prosecution’s concerns extend beyond the possibility of escape, with Kganyago saying investigators were also dealing with allegations of witness intimidation.

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Serious allegations

Chairperson of Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Police Ian Cameron noted the appearance of Sibiya in court, calling the charges against him “extremely serious allegations against a person who served at one of the highest levels of the police service.”

GBV

Cameron added that the country is already confronting devastating levels of gender-based violence (GBV).

Cameron welcomed the investigation and arrest, regardless of Sibiya’s rank and position.

“We have to be categorical that no title, uniform or seniority can place anyone above the law. Everyone in this country is equal before the law, and Lieutenant General Sibiya’s arrest is a testament to that standard.

While he stressed that due process must always be respected, Cameron said that where criminality or serious misconduct is ultimately proven, the consequences must be decisive.

Read more on these topics

escape National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Parliament Police Rape sexual grooming Shadrack Sibiya South African Police Service (SAPS)
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