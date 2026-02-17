Traditional healer sentenced for murder of Limpopo Education employee

The court heard that the woman 'died for nothing.'

A 36-year-old traditional healer who murdered a Circuit Manager at the Limpopo Department of Education has been sentenced to more than 30 years in jail for the crime.

Hlologelo Klaas Mogotlane appeared in the Polokwane High Court on Monday,

This, after the Mogotlane pleaded guilty to the brutal murder of Dr Malekutu Johannes Mehlape. The incident occurred on 28 December 2023 at the deceased’s home in Mankweng Zone 1, outside Polokwane.

Sentence

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Malabi said the court sentenced Mogotlane to 20 years’ imprisonment for murder and 13 years’ imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances, with the sentences ordered to run concurrently.

Malabi said the court further ordered that he was unfit to possess a firearm.

“Three others accused, Tshepo Gabriel Ranoto (34), Mahlodi Melida Mathole (34), and Michael Sello Molongoane (42), appeared alongside Mogotlane. They face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

“The trial for these accused has been separated and postponed to 2-13 November 2026 in the Polokwane High Court,” Malabi said.

Consultation

During proceedings, the court heard that Mehlape consulted Mogotlane regarding the death of her mother.

Mogotlane alleged that her father was responsible for her mother’s death through the use of “muthi”.

Plea

When attempts to retaliate using traditional means failed, Mehlape enlisted the help of various family members to hire a contract killer, agreeing to pay R200,000 for the murder.

“In his plea, Mogotlane acknowledged that his conduct was unlawful and that he should have disengaged and reported the matter to the police. He also accepted his responsibility for his role in the offences to cause the death of Dr Mehlape,” Malapi said.

“The court remarked that the community expect it to punish the accused for his wrongdoings. The sentence must be a deterrent to would-be offenders. The accused is the instigator, as he told the deceased’s child that her mother was poisoned, and the results of his prediction led us to where we are today.

Sentence welcomed

Malabi added that the court heard that Mehlape “died for nothing.”

“The National Prosecuting Authority welcomes the conviction and life sentence, viewing it as a clear affirmation of the justice system’s resolve to hold perpetrators of serious and violent crimes accountable.

“This outcome underscores the NPA’s unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law and securing justice for victims and their families,” Malabi said.

