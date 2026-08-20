Transcript delays stall Mapisa‑Nqakula’s bid to dismiss corruption charges

Mapisa-Nqakula faces 12 counts of corruption and money laundering, with the state alleging that she solicited R4.55 million in bribes.

Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa‑Nqakula’s corruption trial has been delayed after her defence team requested full transcripts of the proceedings to prepare a section 174 discharge application.

Mapisa‑Nqakula appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Thursday, 20 August 2026, in a bid to dismiss the corruption and money-laundering charges against her.

Section 174

Last week, Mapisa-Nqakula’s legal representative, Siyabulela Mapoma SC, told the court that the defence intended to bring a section 174 application under the Criminal Procedure Act, seeking an acquittal after the state closed its case earlier this month.

The provisions of section 174 favour the accused; they are discharged from prosecution without having to testify, but with the same advantages as would have accrued if the trial had run its course and if they had been acquitted.

Transcripts

Mapisa-Nqakula’s defence team argued they had only received witness transcripts up to late July, with August records still outstanding.

However, Judge Mashudu Munzhelele voiced concern about the delays and proposed providing the defence with a flash drive containing all the files to avoid further setbacks.

Mapisa-Nqakula’s defence was granted until 24 August to file its section 174 discharge application.

The matter was postponed to 31 August for the formal hearing.

Charges

Mapisa-Nqakula faces 12 counts of corruption and money laundering, with the state alleging that she solicited R4.55 million in bribes from South African National Defence Force (SANDF) contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu between December 2016 and July 2019.

Discharge application

If the court upholds the section 174 application, it would result in Mapisa‑Nqakula being discharged at the close of the state’s case, sparing her from mounting a defence or taking the witness stand.

But if the bid fails, the trial will press ahead, with the defence expected to call witnesses and Mapisa‑Nqakula herself potentially testifying under cross‑examination.

Offences

Mapisa‑Nqakula’s alleged offences date back to her tenure as minister of defence and military veterans, a position she held from June 2012 until August 2021.

The case was initiated after United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader and Deputy Defence Minister Bantu Holomisa filed a criminal complaint.

Following her arrest in April 2024, Mapisa-Nqakula stepped down from her role in parliament.