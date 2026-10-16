R54bn Transnet corruption case stays alive as court delays ruling on bid to strike it off the roll

The charges relate to Transnet's procurement of 1 064 locomotives worth more than R54 billion in 2012.

The long-running Transnet corruption case involving former state-owned enterprise executives and business figures remains on track after the court postponed proceedings to allow software experts to help access crucial electronic evidence, rejecting the accused’s attempt to have the matter struck from the roll for now.

The Former Transnet executives Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh, Siyabonga Gama, Garry Pita, Phetolo Ramosebudi, as well as Regiments Capital Directors Niven Pillay and Litha Nyhonhya, Trillian Asset Management’s Director Daniel Roy (Novum Asset Management), Kuben Moodley, and Albatime Pty Ltd owner, appeared before the Gauteng Division of the High Court, Johannesburg on Thursday, 15 October 2026.

Application

This follows the accused’s section 342A application to have the matter struck off the roll, on which arguments were ventilated before the judge’s decision.

After submissions from both the state and defence counsel, the judge ruled that software experts be made available on the set date to guide access to the electronic data, so the accused can prepare for trial.

No final order

Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the judge has not made a final order in the applications.

“He ordered the experts to convene and report to the court on 21 October 2026.”

Charges

The accused face charges of contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), fraud, corruption and money laundering, stemming from the locomotives transaction advisory tender awarded to the McKinsey-led consortium in 2012, resulting in the procurement of 1 064 locomotives valued at more than R54 billion.

Regiments Capital was allegedly irregularly brought into the contract and benefited from Transnet’s irregular appointment, increasing the contract’s value and scope to more than R305 million.

Loans

Their services included sourcing loans from the China Development Bank and the Club loan, amounting to $2.5 billion, equivalent to R30 billion at the time, on behalf of Transnet.

Additionally, the accused also face charges related to the R93.4 million payment to Trillian Asset Management in 2015.