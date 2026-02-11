Trial date set for police officer accused of murdering Chesnay Keppler

The allegations stem from a 26 December 2024 incident in Eldorado Park.

A trial date has been set for a 43-year-old South African Police Services (Saps) accused of murdering Gauteng Crime Warden Chesnay Keppler.

Mandla Buthelezi appeared before the Johannesburg High Court alongside his co-accused, 36-year-old police officer Llewellyn Meyers, on Tuesday.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said the trial is set to commence from 14 to 17 April 2026.

“Buthelezi faces charges of murder, attempted kidnapping, three counts of assault, malicious property damage, and defeating the ends of justice. Meyers is charged with two counts of assault, three counts of attempted murder, and defeating the ends of justice.”

Assault allegations

The allegations against the duo stem from a 26 December 2024 incident in Eldorado Park.

It is alleged that the two officers attended a party in a marked state vehicle, where a confrontation ensued after they encountered Keppler in the company of another man. During the incident, Keppler and several other individuals were allegedly assaulted.

Keppler fled the scene, with Buthelezi allegedly following her. Upon arriving at her residence, she locked herself inside, but Buthelezi allegedly attempted to gain entry and failed.

Service pistol allegedly used in shooting incident

Buthelezi, a sergeant, allegedly fired several rounds with his service pistol through a house window in Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg, before fleeing the scene.

He was later hospitalised under police guard at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital after allegedly attempting suicide by shooting himself during his arrest.

It is alleged that on the day Keppler was killed, Meyers assaulted Keppler’s friends, who managed to escape, and fired shots in their direction as they left.

He was also charged with failing to report a crime.

Ensuring justice

Mohlatlole said the NPA reiterates its commitment to “ensuring justice for the victim and her family and to holding accountable those entrusted with enforcing the law who are alleged to have acted unlawfully.”

