Trio convicted for brutal farm attack in Eastern Cape

The accused tortured a farm owner by binding him, scalding him with hot water, and threatening to dismember him with a chainsaw.

Three people who tortured a farm owner by binding him, scalding him with hot water, and threatening to dismember him with a chainsaw in the Eastern Cape have been convicted following the gruesome farm attack.

The trio, 26-year-old Odwa Dyabana, 29-year-old Luthando Ngangelizwe and 31-year-old Siseko Qhayisa, were found guilty by the Eastern Cape High Court sitting in East London.

The farm attack occurred on 20 February 2024 at Lorain Farm in Bluewater, within the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality.

Conviction on multiple charges

The three were found guilty on multiple counts, including robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted murder, pointing of a firearm, five counts of kidnapping, four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

In addition, Dyabana was convicted of culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving in a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred during their attempt to flee.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said a fourth suspect, 26-year-old Lundi Magobongo, who had also been charged, was acquitted.

“This is after the court accepted his version that he was a contracted e-hailing driver who merely transported the accused and found that there was no evidence linking him directly to the commission of the crimes”.

ALSO READ: Four arrested for Free State farm murder, kidnapped wife rescued

The farm attack

During the trial, the court heard how the trio arrived at the farm under the pretence of wanting to buy dogs.

Once they had gained the trust of the farm owner, they lured him to the kennels using his Toyota Land Cruiser. There, they produced firearms, tied him up, and returned to the farmhouse, where they continued their robbery.

Tyali said the farm owner and four employees were assaulted, kidnapped, and held hostage during the ordeal.

“The attackers tortured the farm owner by binding him, scalding him with hot water, and threatening to dismember him with a chainsaw in an attempt to force him to reveal the location of safe keys.

Accused fled the crime scene

“When their efforts to access the safes failed, the assailants used tools to dislodge them from the walls, loaded them onto the stolen Land Cruiser, and fled the scene in a convoy that included the victim’s Toyota Hilux,” Tiyali said.

Tiyali said the stolen goods, which included the two vehicles, rifles, wedding rings, wristwatches, binoculars, and other valuables, were valued at more than R2.2 million

“As the accused fled the scene, a collision occurred on the N2 near Beacon Bay between the Land Cruiser, a Toyota Quantum and VW Polo, during which a woman sustained spinal injuries and later passed away in hospital.

“The remainder of the 15 passengers sustained minor to severe injuries. Dyabana was also convicted of her death,” Tiyali said.

Arrest near crime scene

Dyabana and Ngangelizwe were apprehended near the scene during the getaway — Ngangelizwe after falling from the back of the Land Cruiser, and Dyabana while trying to flee on foot.

“Qhayisa evaded arrest at the time but was captured a few days later.

“The accused pleaded not guilty to all charges. Sentencing proceedings are scheduled to take place from 1 to 4 July 2025 at the East London High Court,” Tiyali said.

The NPA said it will “pray for the court” to impose harsh sentences for the crimes.

ALSO READ: Calls to address farm murders after Trump meeting [VIDEO]