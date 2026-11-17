The court ordered that the man's name be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders.

A Sebokeng hair salon owner who preyed on children known to him has been sentenced to three life terms after being convicted of raping three girls aged 10, 12, and 15.

The Pretoria High Court, sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrates’ Court, handed down the sentence to 51-year-old Moholo Voile Tentsi on Monday after finding him guilty of multiple sexual offences committed between 2023 and 2024.

In addition to the life sentences, which will run concurrently, the court ordered that Tentsi’s name be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders and declared him unfit to work with children or possess a firearm.

Rape

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Tentsi owned and operated a hair salon in Zone 11, Sebokeng, and was well known to the victims, who frequently visited his business.

The crimes came to light in October 2024 after one of the children disclosed what had happened. Parents were informed, and community members apprehended Tentsi before police arrived and arrested him.

The victims were subsequently taken to the Kopanong Thuthuzela Care Centre, where they received medical treatment, psychosocial support, and legal assistance.

Conviction

Despite pleading not guilty, the State secured a conviction through the testimony of the children, presented through intermediary services, as well as supporting medical evidence.

During sentencing, the defence asked the court to impose a lesser sentence, citing the time Tentsi spent in custody awaiting trial, his status as a first-time offender, and his responsibilities as a father of seven.

However, the state argued that Tentsi showed no remorse and continued to deny the offences even after his conviction. Prosecutors further submitted that he had preyed on vulnerable children and betrayed the trust they placed in him.

The court agreed with the state that no substantial and compelling circumstances justified a lesser sentence.

Sentence welcomed

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana welcomed the sentence.

“This sentence demonstrates the serious consequences that await perpetrators who prey on children,” she said.

Crimes against children

Mahanjana added that crimes against children remain a priority for prosecutors.

“Sexual offences against children and gender-based violence remain a priority for the NPA. We will continue to work with our law-enforcement partners to ensure that perpetrators are held accountable and that victims, particularly children, are treated with dignity and supported throughout the criminal justice process.”