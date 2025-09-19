Tshwane deputy principal granted bail in 8-year-old rape case

The Bronkhorstspruit Primary School deputy principal's rape case was postponed to 24 October for regional court.

A Tshwane primary school deputy principal accused of raping a pupil has been granted R5 000 bail by the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court.

The 53-year-old man faces three counts of rape for allegedly violating the eight-year-old Bronkhorstspruit Primary School pupil.

The court laid out strict bail conditions, including reporting to the Bronkhorstspruit Police Station twice weekly – Mondays and Fridays between 6am and 6pm – refraining from contacting the schoolgirl or her family, informing the investigating officer of any address change, and attending all court appearances.

Alleged rape on school premises

He is accused of raping the girl on three occasions between June 2024 and August 2025 during school hours, on school premises.

The alleged abuse came to light when the girl’s mother noticed that she was walking strangely.

Upon enquiring, the pupil disclosed the incidents, the last one having happened on 12 August in one of the school’s toilets.

Deputy principal’s arrest

The mother reported the matter to the police, leading to the accused’s arrest on 1 September.

The deputy principal’s arrest sparked outrage among parents and Bronkhorstspruit residents, who convened in front of the school to demand answers the following day.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said prosecutor Mantshadi Tumelo Ledwaba opposed the accused’s release on bail in court.

“[She] argued that the accused was a flight risk and is facing serious offences against a child,” Mahanjana said.

“However, the magistrate found exceptional circumstances justifying his release on bail.”

The case was postponed to 24 October for regional court.

