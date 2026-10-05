Two accused convicted of theft in Facebook vehicle scam

Police have urged the public to exercise caution when responding to advertisements on social media platforms.

A South African Police Service (Saps) investigation into a syndicate that lured unsuspecting victims through Facebook advertisements for vehicles and taxis has resulted in the conviction and sentencing of two accused.

The accused, 51-year-old Cleopas Msipa and 46-year-old Tshepiso De Beer, appeared in the Stilfontein Regional Court where they were convicted of theft on Tuesday, 29 September 2026, after pleading guilty.

Victims

During proceedings, the court heard evidence that victims who responded to vehicle and taxi advertisements were lured to identified premises, where a group of men entered and falsely identified themselves as police officers from Potchefstroom.

The victims were separated and questioned before being told that gold-bearing material or diamonds had been discovered at the premises.

Money transfer

According to police, they were then threatened with arrest and compelled to hand over money or transfer funds from their bank accounts.

“In some instances, bank cards were taken and used to conduct transactions at taverns and other businesses,” said police spokesperson Colonel Anne Magakoe.

In March 2023, the Provincial Organised Crime Unit, in collaboration with Crime Intelligence, conducted an entrapment operation which resulted in the arrest of eight suspects.

Modus operandi

Magakoe said further investigation and identification parades subsequently linked suspects to additional cases with a similar modus operandi.

“Cleopas Msipa and Tshepiso De Beer were each sentenced to six years’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years.”

The matter against the remaining three accused was postponed to Wednesday, 21 October 2026. They were remanded in custody for the allocation of a new trial date.

Officers commended

Magakoe said the North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Arthur Adams, commended the investigating officer, Detective Constable Thabiso Pheela, for his diligent investigative work, which helped link the accused to the outstanding cases.

“He also commended the multidisciplinary team for their dedicated efforts in ensuring that the accused were brought before the courts. He emphasised that SAPS will continue to pursue organised criminal groups who prey on unsuspecting members of the public through deceptive schemes.”

Warning

Police have urged the public to exercise caution when responding to advertisements on social media platforms, particularly those involving the sale of vehicles and other high-value items.

“It is important for the public to verify the legitimacy of sellers and transactions before making any payments or sharing personal and banking information, as criminals may use social media advertisements to defraud unsuspecting victims,” the Saps said.