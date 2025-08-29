Two men jailed for teen’s ‘barbaric’ murder over stolen dagga

Northern Cape court convicts duo for killing 14-year-old Cashwin Diteho, leaving his family in unbearable grief.

The Northern Cape High Court in Upington has convicted two men for setting alight a teenager over dagga, while his mother and grandmother remain haunted by unbearable grief.

Victim impact statements laid bare the devastation of 14-year-old Cashwin Theo Diteho’s family as the court sentenced Elvis Bongani Sikepe (41) to 25 years’ imprisonment and Thomas Christopher Lebitsa (21) to 10 years.

The court acquitted the third accused, 21-year-old Isaac Vywers, after finding that Sikepe had coerced and victimised him.

Court convicts duo for killing 14-year-old Diteho

The family’s ordeal began on 1 August 2023 when Sikepe discovered that the dagga he had been selling was missing. The enraged Sikepe enlisted Lebitsa to help him search for the culprits.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said their hunt led them to Diteho’s home, where he was sleeping.

Despite the pleas from the teenager’s mother, the duo forcibly removed him and forced the teen into a vehicle with all three accused. Senokoatsane said that along the way, Sikepe instructed Lebitsa to buy paraffin.

ALSO READ: Senzo Meyiwa trial: Defence accuses state of introducing evidence ‘through the backdoor’

“The group then drove to the outskirts of Upington, where Sikepe interrogated the child, tied a rope around his neck, and eventually doused him with paraffin,” he said.

“In a shocking display of cruelty, Sikepe, under threat of being burnt himself, forced Vywers to set the victim alight.”

The teenager was engulfed in flames and sustained 80% burn wounds. When the trio took Diteho to the hospital, rather than accept responsibility, Sikepe told hospital staff that the boy had made an attempt on his life.

Teen sustained 80% burn wounds

The teenager tragically died from his injuries the next day, despite medical intervention.

Senokoatsane said forensic evidence later revealed marks of strangulation and torture.

“Thanks to the swift investigation by the South African Police Service, all three accused were arrested the same day. Sikepe was denied bail and remained in custody throughout the trial,” he said.

ALSO READ: Amber-Lee Hughes found guilty of murder and rape

In court, Advocate Jaques Rosenberg presented strong evidence of the crime’s premeditation, including Sikepe’s determined hunt for paraffin.

The prosecution stressed that Sikepe, an older firefighter, abused his position of authority to exploit his younger co-accused.

The court also heard victim impact statements detailing the traumatic toll the incident had on the boy’s family.

‘Unbearable guilt and grief’

“His grandmother was forced to resign from work due to trauma, while his mother continues to live with unbearable guilt and grief,” Senokoatsane said.

“Letters from the boy’s schoolmates were also read into the record, reflecting the broader community’s pain.”

In mitigation, the defence argued that Sikepe was a father of three and the family’s breadwinner, while Lebitsa was only 19 at the time of the crime with no prior convictions. Rosenberg, however, argued that the crime was heinous, cruel, and premeditated.

ALSO READ: Lenasia family demands accountability and justice for murdered son

“The court found that Sikepe was the instigator and leader, abusing his authority to manipulate the younger accused. The offence was carried out with full awareness of its consequences,” Senokoatsane said.

The High Court sentenced Sikepe to six years for kidnapping and 25 years for murder, to run concurrently, resulting in an effective 25 years’ imprisonment. Lebitsa received 10 years for murder.

‘Barbaric’ crime

The NPA in the Northern Cape has condemned the “barbaric” crime, saying the sentences send a message that crime against children will be met with harsh consequences.

“Human life is invaluable. Crimes of this nature will be pursued with vigour to ensure justice for victims and to serve as a deterrent to would-be offenders,” said the NPA.

The NPA said it hopes this outcome brings some closure and healing to Diteho’s family, especially his mother and grandmother, who have endured unimaginable pain.