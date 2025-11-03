Two robbers sentenced to life in jail for series of violent CIT heists

The duo, both aged 40, faced multiple charges, including murder.

Two men accused of a series of violent cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery attempts and the brutal murder of a Fidelity security guard have been sentenced to life in jail.

Phiwokuhle Msuthu and Lundi Gumenge appeared in the High Court in Butterworth, Eastern Cape, last week, where they were handed their sentence.

Charges

The duo, both aged 40 years old, faced multiple charges, including murder, attempted CIT robberies, attempted murder, carjacking and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the Mthatha-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation of the Hawks successfully secured the conviction and sentencing of the “two ruthless accused”.

“The court ruled that all sentences shall run concurrently with the life imprisonment term. Both accused were declared unfit to possess firearms.”

Crimes

Mhlakuvana detailed the crimes committed by Msuthu and Gumenge.

In the first incident at Ngqeleni on 2 November 2015, at approximately 7pm, a Fidelity armoured vehicle was travelling on the R61 towards Mthatha.

The cash vehicle was ambushed at Ntlaza Administrative Area by heavily armed suspects driving a Toyota Fortuner and a white Volkswagen Polo.

“The security personnel managed to escape and sought refuge at St Barnabas Hospital, averting potential fatalities. The suspects were unable to access the cash compartments and fled the scene empty-handed,” Mhlakuvana said.

Second incident

Mhlakuvana said the second incident occurred at Tsolo on 4 November 2015.

“Merely two days later, a second Fidelity armoured vehicle was travelling [on the] N2 near Tsolo and was intercepted by an eight-ton truck. The perpetrators opened fire using high-calibre rifles and pistols, fatally wounded one security guard, and seriously injured two others. Despite their lethal aggression, the suspects again failed to rob cash.

“In November 2015, a spate of violent attacks targeted armoured cash-in-transit vehicles, shocking communities within the Ngqeleni and Tsolo policing precincts in the Eastern Cape. A meticulously planned robbery demonstrated a high level of coordination and disregard for human life,” Mhlakuvana said.

Investigation

He stated that an intensive investigation led by the Hawks culminated in the tracing and arrest of six suspects.

“One was apprehended in Cape Town on 19 November 2015, followed by the arrests of the remaining suspects on 21 January 2016.

“The case was subsequently enrolled at Butterworth High Court, where two of the accused were acquitted, while two others were released on bail after applying for new facts. The latter committed another armed robbery in Cape Town, during which both were fatally shot. The court proceeded with the remaining two accused, who were Msuthu and Gumenge and were ultimately convicted on all counts.” Mhlakuvana said.

Sentence welcomed

Mhlakuvana said the provincial head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya, commended the investigative work and commitment of the investigative team.

“General Ngwenya further indicated that sentencing of these dangerous criminals sends a clear and resounding message that the Hawks remain steadfast in their pursuit of justice and will not relent in dismantling organised criminal syndicates.”

