Two schoolboys face court over fatal stabbing of Pretoria pupil

The two pupils accused of murdering Lethabo Mokonyane will apply for bail in July; the state is expected to oppose their release.

The two schoolboys accused of fatally stabbing Lethabo Mokonyane, a Grade 11 pupil from Lesedi Secondary School in Pretoria, appeared briefly in court on Friday.

The 19-year-old pupil was stabbed to death allegedly by two pupils from the school on 17 June 2025.

A tragic incident, which Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane attributed to bullying at the school in Lethabong informal settlement in Donkerhoek, Pretoria.

Two pupils face murder charges in Lethabo Mokonyane’s death

Mlehalinye Montasi, 20, who is in Grade 12, and Kgotlhello Mathabathe, 19, who is in Grade 10, appeared at the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrates’ Court for a charge of premeditated murder on Friday.

After their brief appearance, the court postponed the matter to 7 July 2025 for a Schedule 6 bail application.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the state intends to oppose their release on bail.

On the day of the tragic incident, Mokonyane was at school after writing exams. On his way to the school gate, he met Montasi and Mathabathe, who started fighting with him.

“One of the accused persons apprehended him while the other stabbed him with a sharp object twice in the stomach and on his back,” Mahanjana said.

Education MEC blamed school management for stabbing

The two ran away afterwards, and Mokonyane was then taken to hospital, where he died a few hours later.

Chiloane visited the school last week, where he urged pupils to play a role in combating bullying by reporting incidents to the authorities.

“If you are being bullied, go to the principal and tell them what happened, whether it is verbal abuse, social media bullying or any form of bullying, because we have the rules for dealing with it,” said Chiloane.

The MEC said Mokonyane’s death could have been prevented if the school’s management had played its role.

“The two learners fought initially, and then the parents were called in, and it was a very bad fight, the way weapons were used. And at that point, the school was supposed to have immediately suspended both of the learners and immediately enforced the code of conduct, and they did not do that. And these are the dangers when you don’t enforce laws.“

Family calls for fight against bullying

Family spokesperson Shelly Mokonyane has called on authorities to fight against bullying in schools.

“As a result of bullying, Lethabo is gone, and who is next? My message to the children is that when they have differences, they must involve the teachers instead of fighting.”

Additional reporting by Masoka Dube