Two taxi association members granted bail in Cullinan murder case

Two members of the Mamelodi Taxi Association appeared in the Cullinan Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday and were each granted bail of R2 000 despite facing serious charges.

Masipa Victor Maepa, 38, and Job Matsobane Magongwa, 43, face multiple charges, including five counts of murder, five counts of kidnapping and five counts of assault.

The incident

The charges stem from a violent incident on 11 September this year. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said a group of five men were driving around Mamelodi East in a taxi.

One of the victims was a member of the Tembisa Taxi Association. They were confronted by members of the Mamelodi Taxi Association and the Mamelodi Long Distance Taxi Association.

The victims were accused of coming from Tembisa to steal taxis.

“They were allegedly assaulted, tied up, placed back in their taxi, driven to Cullinan and set alight.

“Two men initially managed to escape the burning vehicle but later succumbed to their injuries,” Mahanjana said.

Discovery of the bodies

According to the NPA, a member of the Cullinan Community Policing Forum received a complaint about a burning taxi on Brandbotch Road in Cullinan.

When they arrived at the scene, three bodies were found burned beyond recognition inside the vehicle.

Arrests and court proceedings

The Taxi Violence Unit of the South African Police Service (Saps) conducted investigations that led to the arrests of the accused.

Mahanjana said the two men handed themselves over to the police on 20 September.

During the court proceedings, both accused requested bail. Mahanjana said they cited their roles as breadwinners and said they had stable employment with the Mamelodi Taxi Association. They also provided confirmed residential addresses.

“Prosecutor Phumza Pfunzo Sinyengwe opposed bail, presenting the affidavit of the investigating officer, Mokgola Gerald Rapetswa, which warned that their release could endanger witnesses,” said Mahanjana.

The court also heard that Magongwa had a prior assault conviction.

Despite the prosecution’s opposition, the magistrate ruled in favour of bail.

The court found that exceptional circumstances existed which, in the interest of justice, permit their release.

“The matter has been postponed to 26 November, 2025 for further investigations.”

