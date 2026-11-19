The attack left DA member of parliament Nicholas Gotsell with a fractured skull and severed artery.

The Wynberg Regional Court in Cape Town has sentenced two teenagers for the 2025 attack on DA members of parliament (MPs) Ian Cameron, Nicholas Gotsell and Lisa-Maré Schickerling.

Cameron, the chairperson of parliament’s portfolio committee on police, Gotsell and Schickerling were attacked by three brick-wielding perpetrators while in traffic in Philippi East on 19 August last year.

The court sentenced Lisolethu Klaas, 19, to five years’ direct imprisonment for attempted robbery with aggravating circumstances on Wednesday, 18 November.

It also declared him unfit to possess a firearm.

Klaas’ co-accused, a 17-year-old minor, also faced the same charges and was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years.

The sentence was suspended on the condition that he is not convicted of the same crime during the five-year period.

The court also placed him under probation supervision for one year.

A third perpetrator, Ntsika Benzi, 18, died nearly three months after the incident.

DA members attacked with bricks during afternoon traffic

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the convictions followed Klaas’ guilty plea deal.

Klaas admitted that the trio approached the MPs’ car while it was caught in slow-moving afternoon traffic on Eisleben Road.

“After noticing the vehicle, the group discussed robbing its occupants of their cellphones and other valuables. They picked up bricks as they approached the vehicle,” Ntabazalila said on Wednesday.

He said Benzi threw a brick through the window on the driver’s side, striking Cameron.

Klaas and the minor threw a brick each through the left-side windows, injuring Schickerling, who was sitting in the back, and Gotsell in the front passenger seat.

They both unsuccessfully tried to open the car doors, but they were locked.

“Before the robbery could be completed, Cameron fired a shot, striking Klaas in the chest, and the three fled the scene,” Ntabazalila said.

“Klaas was taken to hospital, where he was subsequently arrested. He also provided police with information concerning his co-accused.”

In his plea statement, Klaas expressed remorse and admitted that he knew his actions were unlawful and could be punished by a court of law.

This afternoon, following an oversight visit at the Philippi SAPS training academy close to Philippi East, Nicholas Gotsell MP, Lisa Schickerling and I came under attack. We are all safe. Nick is receiving treatment, Lisa has a minir head injury, and I sustained some injuries,… pic.twitter.com/UJS62LmzcP — Ian Cameron (@IanCameron23) August 19, 2025

“The NPA welcomes the sentences and commends the investigation and prosecution teams whose work ensured that those responsible were held accountable,” Ntabazalila said.

“The NPA remains committed to prosecuting violent crime and ensuring that perpetrators are brought to justice, irrespective of the identity or status of the victims.”

‘Many South Africans never make it home’

Following the ruling, Cameron said the experience had strengthened his belief in lawful firearm ownership and responsible self-defence.

“I encourage South Africans who accept that responsibility to be lawfully armed, properly trained and proficient. Know the law, train regularly and understand when force is justified,” Cameron said in a post on Facebook.

“When violent criminals attack, the police may not reach you in time. You may be your own first responder and your own last line of defence.”

He also detailed the extent of their injuries, saying Gotsell suffered a fractured skull and a severed artery, while he was left with broken teeth and serious injuries to his lip.

Schickerling suffered a minor head injury.

The DA MPs had been returning from a parliamentary oversight visit at the Philippi South African Police Service training academy when the attack occurred.

“We survived, but many South Africans never make it home to their families,” Cameron said.

“We will continue our oversight work in communities devastated by violent crime. Every South African deserves to live without fear.”