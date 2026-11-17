The duo face charges of premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Two women facing charges over the murder of Jabulile Ntimba will continue to be held in custody after the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court dismissed their bail applications.

Fortunate Masilela and Tsakane Msithini appeared in the dock on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, with the court ruling that neither accused had presented sufficient grounds to warrant their release while awaiting trial.

Accused in Jabulile Ntimba murder case denied bail

In delivering his decision, the magistrate found that the personal circumstances advanced by the pair failed to meet the legal requirements for bail.

“In the circumstances, this court is of the view that the first and second applicant dismally failed to discharge the onus placed upon them to show on a balance of probabilities that exceptional circumstances exist, which in the interest of justice warrant their release on bail.

“The personal circumstances of each applicant placed before this court are neither unusual nor such as to warrant their release,” the presiding officer concluded.

The court consequently ordered that both women remain behind bars.

Masilela and Msithini face charges of premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Their arrests on 21 September 2026 followed investigations by the South African Police Service (Saps) into Ntimba’s killing.

Ntimba’s body was discovered beside a road in Villa Liza township, close to Dawn Park, on 17 September.

Although the police had initially suggested that the murder could have been related to a “love triangle“, the state presented a different version about what may have led to the 33-year-old woman’s death.

Masilela challenges alleged confession

Masilela had disputed the circumstances under which she allegedly confessed to investigators during the bail proceedings, claiming that police officers had used intimidation and torture to obtain the statement.

According to the suspect, her admission was made under pressure, and she denied any involvement in Ntimba’s murder.

She also sought to clarify her relationship with the deceased, alleging that the two were cousins.

Masilela explained that she had brought Ntimba to Gauteng, where they had previously lived under the same roof.

She described Ntimba as someone who had worked as her babysitter.

The accused further told the court that Ntimba had been residing alone in Vosloorus before her death.

She denied knowing what had happened to the deceased and insisted that she had last seen her alive a day before her body was discovered.

Insurance payouts emerge as alleged motive

The state’s opposition to bail centred on various grounds.

The prosecution told the court that Masilela and Msithini allegedly featured as beneficiaries on several policies linked to Ntimba, while none of her four children had been named to benefit.

Presenting the state’s version on 10 November 2026, prosecutor Sipho Kutwana indicated the investigations had uncovered at least six life and funeral policies that allegedly pointed to a financial motive for the killing.

The state also outlined Ntimba’s circumstances before her death, telling the court that she had moved from Mpumalanga to Gauteng to care for Masilela’s five children.

Masilela’s claim that she and Ntimba were related was also questioned by the prosecution.

The state revealed that police investigations had established that the deceased’s uncle disputed the alleged family relationship.

Possible witness interference

In opposing the release of the two women, Kutwana further highlighted that it had identified six witnesses who had already provided sworn statements and were expected to give evidence during the trial.

The prosecutor expressed concern that the witnesses could face intimidation or attempts to influence their testimony if the accused were released.

The risk, the state advocate argued, was heightened by the alleged close relationships between some of the witnesses and the accused.

Particular concern was also raised over the safety of Masilela’s husband, with the prosecution warning that his life could be at risk should she be granted bail.

Another issue brought before the court involved an alleged payment of R5 170 to a sangoma by the accused for cleansing.

“One wonders how much they could pay to secure their liberty,” Kutwana remarked at the time.

The prosecution further maintained that its case remained strong despite investigators failing to recover the knife allegedly used in Ntimba’s murder.

The prosecutor argued that the absence of the weapon should not be interpreted as a weakness in the state’s evidence, but rather as a possible indication of interference with or concealment of evidence.

State responds to release of third suspect

The prosecution also addressed the circumstances surrounding the release of a suspect initially linked to the investigation.

The unidentified man was released from police custody after the matter was not enrolled in court.

The police indicated that there was insufficient evidence to proceed against him at this stage.

The state maintained that decisions relating to other individuals identified during the investigation fell within the scope of police investigative processes and did not affect the case against Masilela and Msithini.

With their bail applications unsuccessful, Masilela and Msithini will remain in custody as they await their next court appearance on 28 January 2027.