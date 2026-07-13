UK triple murder suspect faces extradition hearing in Johannesburg

The suspect is wanted in the United Kingdom in connection with the murder of his spouse and two daughters, aged 15 and 5.

A British‑Zimbabwean man wanted in the United Kingdom (UK) for the alleged murder of his wife and two daughters is set to make his first appearance in court.

Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma from Kensington is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 13 July 2026.

Arrest

Tshuma from Kensington, Johannesburg, was handcuffed last week Friday, following an intensive operation involving the Saps Interpol National Central Bureau, Crime Intelligence and the Organised Crime Investigation Unit.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the arrest was intelligence‑driven and carried out swiftly to prevent the suspect from allegedly using an unlicensed firearm to end his own life.

Extradition

Mathe said they have received an extradition request for Tshuma.

“We can confirm that we have received a provisional extradition request from Interpol Manchester through Interpol Pretoria. The full request, which will include the case docket from the UK, must be submitted within 40 days,” Mathe said.

Mathe said the provisional request outlines the basis of Tshuma’s arrest and includes a warrant from UK authorities.

Charges

He faces three counts of murder relating to the deaths of his wife, Zandile and their two daughters, 15-year-old Natalie and 5-year-old Nala,

“Alongside the extradition matter, Tshuma also faces charges in South Africa for illegal possession of a firearm.”

Weapon

Mathe said investigators allege he purchased the weapon shortly after arriving in Johannesburg on 5 July.

“Our organised crime investigation unit is probing who he bought the firearm from and how much he paid. What is clear is that if we had not arrested him, he intended to use that firearm to end his life,” Mathe explained.

Collaboration

She added that the swift arrest demonstrated the professionalism of South African law enforcement.

“Our teams must be commended. They acted quickly, and it was a coordinated operation involving close cooperation between organised crime and Saps Interpol Pretoria. This demonstrates our capability, our professionalism, and our operational excellence,” Mathe told eNCA.

Not flagged

Mathe also clarified why Tshuma was not flagged earlier.

“He landed on 5 July, but UK authorities only discovered the bodies on 6 July. He was not yet circulated as a fugitive. Despite that, our teams acted before the red notice was issued, which shows commendable cooperation and intelligence work,” she said.

Mathe said the extradition process will now proceed under South African law, which requires suspects to appear in court within 48 hours of arrest.

She said the Ministry of Justice will process the UK’s request, guided by the documentation provided through Interpol.