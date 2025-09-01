Univen student remanded in custody after alleged girlfriend’s murder

Univen suspended Monday's academic activities to allow students to attend the court proceedings.

A 20-year-old University of Venda (Univen) student appeared in court on Monday in connection with the murder of a fellow student.

Masindi Sifundo from Thohoyandou, Limpopo, appeared briefly in the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court and faces charges of murder for the death of his alleged girlfriend, 20-year-old Vhulondo Nevhukalanga.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the matter has been postponed to 26 November for further investigation.

“The accused remains in custody,” Malabi-Dzhangi said.

Nevhukalanga’s murder

On Friday, Univen released a statement detailing the tragic event.

“A first-year Bachelor of Arts in Language Practice student tragically lost her life after being stabbed multiple times by the perpetrator, who is alleged to be her boyfriend, a second-year Bachelor of Environmental Sciences student,” the university’s Dr Takalani Dzaga said.

The incident reportedly took place at around 4pm inside Sifundo’s room at the Ngovhela Greenstone, an accredited off-campus residence.

Dzaga said, according to preliminary reports, the pair entered the residence together, appearing in good spirits.

“Shortly thereafter, loud noises and signs of distress were heard from the room. Security personnel responded swiftly, forcibly entering the locked room where they found the female student fatally wounded,” Dzaga said.

Two knives were found at the scene.

Immediately after the attack, Sifundo jumped through the second-floor window and sustained injuries.

He received medical attention at a local hospital under police guard, Dzaga said.

University extends condolences to student’s family

Univen Vice-Chancellor and Principal Professor Bernard Nthambeleni said the entire university community is reeling from the tragic loss.

“I am deeply devastated by the untimely and violent death of our student. On behalf of the University of Venda, I extend heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and fellow students,” Nthambeleni said.

“This senseless act of violence is unacceptable and is strongly condemned. As we close Women’s Month, a time when we reflect on the value, dignity, and strength of women, it is profoundly painful to face such a tragedy.”

A team representing the university’s management visited the family of the deceased in Tshitomboni village, outside Thohoyandou, to offer condolences and support.

Family in shock

Nevhukalanga’s family stated that they were unaware she was in a relationship.

Speaking to IOL , her brother and family spokesperson, Rendani Charity Mbedzi, said: “She knew very well that we had sent her to university to study — and it was only her first year.”

He said Nevhukalanga’s death left the family in shock.

On Sunday, Nthambeleni approved the Student Representative Council’s request to suspend Monday’s academic activities to allow students to attend court proceedings.

The students staged a peaceful protest in honour of Nevhukalanga and against gender-based violence on Monday, as they marched to the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court.

