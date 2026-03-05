Vaal crash driver accused of killing 14 pupils wants psychological assistance

Vaal scholar transport driver accused of taking the lives of 14 pupils will remain behind bars after abandoning his bail application.

Scholar transport driver Ayanda “Biggie” Dludla, 22, appeared in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, facing 14 counts of murder linked to the deaths of pupils in the January 2026 accident.

The tragic crash sent shockwaves across the country and left multiple families grieving the loss of their children.

Dludla also faces additional charges of reckless and negligent driving.

During court proceedings, Dludla’s lawyer, Reward Nxumalo, told the court his client wished to apologise to the affected families.

“If given the opportunity, he would apologise to each and every affected family,” Nxumalo told the court.

One of the grieving families lost two children in the crash.

Dludla has abandoned his bail application, meaning he will remain in custody while the case continues.

The matter has been postponed to 22 April 2026.

Request for psychological support

Nxumalo also told the court that his client urgently requires psychological assistance following the incident.

“The accused urgently needs psychological support,” Nxumalo said.

The defence’s comments came as the court briefly heard details relating to the case before postponing the matter.

Tragedy that shocked the nation

Fourteen young children tragically died in the head-on scholar transport crash with a truck on the R553 Golden Highway in Vanderbijlpark.

Their minibus collided with a side-tipper truck after the driver attempted to overtake multiple vehicles.

Twelve pupils died at the scene, while two others later succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

Dludla was arrested after he was discharged from the hospital.

Officials confirmed that his professional driving permit (PDP) had expired last year.

