The cat is back: New revelation in Vusimuzi Matlala prison transfer court case [VIDEO]

Matlala, his wife Tsakane and their three co-accused returned to the Johannesburg High Court on Thursday.

Alleged underworld figure and tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala has been allowed to physically consult with his legal team.

Matlala appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday, 12 February 2026, for a pre-trial conference, where the order was handed down.

Accused

Matlala is one of five accused in the matter. His co-accused include his wife, Tsakani Matlala, alleged hitmen Musa Kekana and Tiego Floyd Mabusela, and Mabusela’s daughter, Nthabiseng Nzama.

They collectively face 25 charges ranging from attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder to fraud, money laundering and defeating the ends of justice.

Transferred back

During Matlala’s last court appearance, his lawyer, Advocate Annelene van den Heever, complained about the conditions at the eBongweni Correctional Centre in Kokstad, after the businessman was transferred from Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria on 21 December.

However, during court proceedings on Thursday, it emerged that he had returned to Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre, which is believed to be an interim measure.

The State said the Correctional Services Department agreed to his being held at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre, but was unsure whether they planned to send Matlala back to eBongweni Correctional Centre.

Court order

But van den Heever applied for a court order to facilitate consultations with Matlala after experiencing difficulties accessing him.

“We’re going to ask that our client be brought back to Joburg on Monday to finalise the consultation. It is a costly exercise.

“I believe that it’s going to take a long time to have a proper consultation with the client, at least when it comes to the expert issues. We can sit with him, have direct contact with him, show him the stuff, push documents through to him that he can read and give us proper instructions,” van der Heever said.

Consultations

But Judge William Karam handed down a judgment to make consultation easier at the Kgosi Mampuru prison.

“The court orders that correctional services and the head of the prison are directed to accommodate counsel. They must make available within the correctional facility a consultation room or place where counsel and the accused can physically sit together with no obstruction, speak to each other with no obstruction, and pass documents to each other with no obstruction.”

The order will be effective from 16 to 17 February 2026.

The matter was postponed, with the pre-trial set to continue on 26 February 2026.

Attempted murder

Matlala’s case stems from an alleged incident in Sandton between 12 and 17 October 2023, involving his ex-girlfriend, socialite and former Muvhango actress Tebogo Thobejane

Thobejane’s vehicle was allegedly shot at. She sustained injuries after her vehicle was ambushed.

The case also encompasses allegations linked to the attempted killing of taxi owner Joe Sibanyoni in 2022, as well as a failed attempt on the life of Seunkie Mokubung, known as DJ Vettys, in 2024.

Bail

While Tsakani Matlala and Nzama were granted bail of R20 000 and R10 000, respectively, Kekana and Mabusela withdrew their bail applications.

Matlala was also implicated in the Thembisa Hospital corruption saga, in which the Special Investigations Unit revealed that he benefited from at least R13 million through procurement deals.

Matlala remains behind bars after his bail application was dismissed in October 2025.

Madlanga Commission

Matlala has also been the subject of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System.

He is also accused of laundering millions, including funds linked to a R360 million South African Police Service (Saps) health services tender.