WATCH LIVE: DJ Warras murder accused bail application continues

The bail for Victor Majola, who is accused of killing DJ Warrick “Warras” Stock, continues on Thursday at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court for evidence.

Majola appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday to continue with his bail application.

The application was postponed to Thursday to allow more evidence to be collected.

This came after the state and defence in the murder case had clashed over the address of the 44-year-old accused.

Victor Majola appears in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court for his bail application in the Warrick ‘DJ Warras’ Stock murder case on 6 January 2025. Picture: Gallo Images

Stock was fatally shot on 16 December outside a building near the Carlton Centre in Johannesburg’s central business district (CBD).

