WATCH LIVE: Investigating officer cross-examined in Jayden-Lee Meek case

The Jayden-Lee Meek case continues on Wednesday at the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court.

Court proceedings were adjourned on Tuesday after the investigating officer in the Jayden-Lee Meek murder case presented evidence to the court.

The investigating officer told the court that he saw a towel with what looked like blood on it, but he did not take the towel as evidence.

When the magistrate asked why he never took the towel, he said he didn’t think it was necessary.

The magistrate warned the state that they should get their house in order before the hearing resumes on Wednesday.

