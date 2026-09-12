Western Cape department loses appeal over pothole crash that cost motorcyclist his leg

The provincial infrastructure department had not met the threshold required for leave to appeal.

The Western Cape Department of Infrastructure has been denied leave to appeal a ruling holding it responsible for injuries suffered by a motorcyclist who lost his leg after hitting a pothole.

The department had approached the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town in an attempt to overturn a June 2026 ruling that found it negligent in connection with the accident involving Christian Jacobus van Staden.

Van Staden’s legal battle stems from an accident on New Year’s Day in 2012, when he was travelling along the MR347 road near the Geelhoutboom turn-off in George.

He was riding his BMW motorcycle when he struck a pothole measuring about 600mm by 500mm.

The impact caused serious injuries to his leg and eventually resulted in an amputation.

Van Staden subsequently sued the Western Cape government, arguing that the provincial department was responsible for the condition of the road.

He contended tha he had been travelling at about 80 kilometres (km) per hour and was simply cruising because he was not in a hurry to get home.

Western Cape High Court finds department responsible

Judge Noluthando Nziweni found in his favour on 8 June 2026.

The court found that the pothole had been present for several weeks and posed a danger that was difficult for motorists to identify.

The department was found to have failed in its responsibility to maintain the public road under its control, resulting in a finding of negligence.

The department was dissatisfied with the judgment and sought permission to take the matter to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

Infrastructure department disputes cause of accident

The department’s application was heard by the high court on 3 September.

Because its application had been lodged late, it first sought condonation.

It then argued that Van Staden had not established that the pothole was either the factual or legal cause of the collision.

The department also maintained that he had failed to prove wrongfulness and negligence concerning its duty to maintain the MR347.

It argued that the SCA could arrive at a different conclusion on causation and accused the high court of making various “inconsistencies, appealable errors, and erroneous legal principles”.

Nziweni rejected the department’s arguments.

The judge highlighted that her original judgment made it clear that the absence of warning signs amounted to an actionable breach of the department’s duty of care.

This was consistent with the principle that an omission could not be assessed without considering the circumstances surrounding it.

“The determination of negligence relies heavily on circumstantial witness testimony regarding the road’s history, the protracted timeframe the defect was left exposed, and the physical characteristics that rendered it a hidden trap.

“Because these surrounding facts established that the department had constructive notice of the hazard, the failure to deploy cautionary signage became the definitive, negligent omission that directly caused the plaintiff’s harm,” the 11 September judgment reads.

Appeal bid described as attempt at ‘second bite’

The judge also took issue with the manner in which the department had challenged her earlier findings.

Nziweni said the department had subjected her judgment to “a hyper-critical, piecemeal dissection, microscopically challenging every factual inference”.

“This approach is legally untenable. It is now established that, an application for leave to appeal is not an open invitation to isolate separate strands of what is, ultimately, a solid mosaic of proof.”

The judge insisted that the evidence showed that a “hazardous” pothole had remained unattended for a considerable period.

She ultimately found that the department had not met the legal threshold required for leave to appeal.

Instead, Nziweni remarked, the department was attempting to “treat the application as a mere second bite at the cherry”.

“An application for leave to appeal exists to afford a deserving litigant a chance to be heard by an appellate court if there are reasonable prospects of success or if there is some other compelling reason for the appeal to be heard.

“This procedure was never intended to provide a disappointed litigant with a back-door means of obtaining a factual rehearing.”

The high court consequently dismissed the department’s condonation application and appeal.