Western Cape woman jailed for killing three great-grandchildren

The great-grandmother pleaded guilty to the murders but also claimed diminished responsibility in her plea explanation.

A 71-year-old woman who survived a murder-suicide attempt has been sentenced to 20 years’ direct imprisonment after being found guilty of the premeditated murder of her three great-grandchildren.

The Worcester Regional Court in the Western Cape handed Susara Johanna de Villiers 20 years for each count of murder, ordering that they be served concurrently.

‘No one will hurt you again’

Caleb, eight, Gradwell, five, and Joshua, two, suffered fatal injuries on 20 November 2021 after De Villiers drove the car they were travelling in over a cliff on Bainskloof Pass in Ceres, Western Cape.

Before her conviction and sentencing, De Villiers pleaded guilty to the murders but also claimed diminished responsibility in her plea explanation.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said evidence led by the state revealed that the children had previously been removed from their parents’ care due to neglect and substance abuse.

“They initially resided with De Villiers and her husband for approximately three months before being placed with a maternal relative,” Ntabazalila said.

“About a week before the incident, the children’s mother and her partner were arrested on charges relating to child neglect.”

The court further heard that on the day of the incident, De Villiers had collected the children for the day while their caregiver attended a wedding.

Between 4.30pm and 5pm, she placed them in her vehicle, seemingly to return them to their caregiver.

“The children cried and begged to remain with her. She told them to say goodbye to their great-grandfather and assured them that no one would hurt them again,” Ntabazalila said.

Prosecutors argued the killings were premeditated

In his arguments, regional court prosecutor Cornelius Prinsloo submitted that De Villiers drove in the opposite direction of the children’s home and travelled approximately 23 kilometres to Bainskloof Pass, passing several traffic control points along the way.

Prinsloo argued that she intended to kill both herself and the children by driving off a cliff.

The court heard that, upon reaching the summit, De Villiers contemplated stopping and calling her husband or continuing through to Ceres.

Instead, she proceeded through a gap in the barriers, causing the vehicle to plunge down the mountainside before coming to rest in a riverbed below.

She was wearing a seatbelt, while the children were unrestrained.

All three children died from multiple blunt force injuries, the court heard.

Evidence further established that she was sober at the time, the vehicle was mechanically sound, and visibility conditions were good.

Psychiatric assessment found her fit to stand trial

In her admissions, De Villiers stated that her motive was to spare both herself and the children from further suffering.

She testified in November 2025 that she “did not feel like herself” and that “something switched off”.

De Villiers told the court that she was uncertain about the exact point at which she made the decision and that, at times, she did not believe she was doing anything wrong.

“She was subsequently referred to Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital for a 30-day mental observation,” Ntabazalila said.

The psychiatric panel found that she was mentally fit, capable of appreciating the wrongfulness of her actions, and able to act in accordance with that appreciation.

“The panel found no evidence of psychosis and described her conduct as ‘goal-directed but impulsive’. She did not contest the findings.”

Prosecution submitted documentary evidence to strengthen the state’s case, including the post-mortem reports of the deceased children, an accident reconstruction report, and a mechanical analysis of the vehicle following the collision.

Difficult upbringing and past trauma

In mitigation, De Villiers testified about her difficult upbringing, experiences of poverty, and three suicide attempts during adolescence.

She further described the emotional impact of a car accident in January 2020 involving her and her stepdaughter, who later died from burn injuries sustained in the collision.

De Villiers also testified that she suffered from depression following the accident and her stepdaughter’s death and received limited treatment.

Prosecutor says deliberate killings warranted lengthy sentence

Prinsloo argued that a lengthy custodial sentence was warranted.

“While acknowledging the personal hardships and depression experienced by the accused, he submitted that these factors could not outweigh the deliberate and premeditated killing of three young children entrusted to her care,” Ntabazalila said.

The prosecutor further argued that children were entitled to protection from the very adults entrusted with their wellbeing.

“The NPA commends the diligent work of the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Michael Pretorius, and prosecutor Cornelius Prinsloo, whose scrutiny of the accused’s plea ultimately strengthened the state’s case and ensured that justice was served for the victims,” Ntabazalila said.