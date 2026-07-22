‘Don’t be desperate, my friend’: Witness gets frustrated during ‘Cat’ Matlala trial

A security guard was pressed on details surrounding his account of the shooting.

A state witness pushed back against the defence’s line of questioning as lawyers attempted to poke holes in his account of an alleged assassination attempt targeting taxi boss Johannes “Joe Ferrari” Sibanyoni.

Bethwell Mzamo Cele, a former Bidvest Protea Coin security guard, returned to the stand on Wednesday, 22 July 2026, where he continued to face cross-examination in a trial that has drawn significant attention.

Cele is the first witness to testify in proceedings involving alleged mastermind Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, alongside co-accused Tsakane Matlala, Musa Kekana, Tiego Floyd Mabusela and Nthabiseng Zandile Nzama.

All five have pleaded not guilty to 25 charges stemming from alleged attempted murders committed between 2022 and 2024.

The court is currently focusing on the events of 10 August 2022, when Sibanyoni was allegedly shot twice at the Centurion Residential Estate and Country Club.

Cat Matlala attempted murder trial continues

During questioning by defence lawyer Nardus Grove, who represents Mabusela, Cele was pressed on details surrounding his account of the shooting.

The witness had previously testified that he took cover behind a tree while exchanging gunfire with two armed men who were travelling in a white BMW.

Grove told the court on Wednesday he had visited the estate twice to take photographs, which he intended to use to challenge Cele’s version of events.

He questioned Cele about the distance between the estate’s entrance and the tree, asking the witness to describe the distance in “paces”.

However, Cele remarked that he could not provide an estimate without physically revisiting the scene.

“I did not have a measuring tape with me. The problem is that I am not good at maths,” he said.

“If I can be given chance… for me to go there after the adjournment and count for myself, maybe I will be able to come back and tell the court the paces from where I was standing,” Cele added.

An attempt by Grove to introduce photographs he took was derailed after state prosecutor Elize le Roux objected.

She argued that the state had previously been prevented from presenting CCTV footage from the scene.

Judge Cassim Ismail Moosa ruled in favour of the prosecution, finding that the photographs could not be admitted as they had not been authenticated.

Witness criticises defence lawyer’s questions

The cross-examination grew increasingly strained when Grove asked Cele to sketch the path taken by the white BMW as it entered the estate.

Cele refused, stressing that he was not an artist.

Grove also questioned Cele about his education, prompting a sharp response from the witness.

“Yes, I did pass my matric, but it’s no one’s business whether or not I did my matric,” he told the defence lawyer.

Later, Cele criticised the defence’s approach, accusing Grove of attempting to undermine his credibility.

“If it was a sin to protect a client then really, my Lord, I don’t know.

“It’s like I’m the one who started everything and it seems like you are resorting to desperation. Don’t be desperate my friend. I’m tired. I can’t do it anymore,” he said.

Defence counsel for Matlala, Annelene van den Heever, intervened, arguing that Cele’s conduct on the stand was inappropriate for a witness.

“He keeps on asking questions, which he’s not permitted to do. He doesn’t want to answer the questions and that is not permitted of a witness that gives evidence,” she told the court.

Van den Heever requested that Moosa formally admonish the witness.