‘I thought it was a prank’: Witness recounts moments after AKA and Tibz shooting

'I thought maybe someone was really playing with fireworks.'

Warning: This article contains graphic details that some readers may find upsetting.

A witness has detailed the terrifying moments after gunfire erupted outside a restaurant where rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend, Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, were killed, claiming he initially mistook the shots for fireworks.

Club promoter Simphiwe Ngidi testified before the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) High Court in Durban on Tuesday, 13 October 2026, as the trial of seven men accused of the murders of Forbes and Motsoane continued.

AKA-Tibz murder trial: Witness recounts shooting aftermath

Ngidi told the court in his evidence-in-chief that he had collected Forbes and his entourage from King Shaka International Airport before taking them to their hotel and later to the now-defunct Wish restaurant on Florida Road, where the two men were fatally shot on 10 February 2023.

According to the witness, the group had finished dinner and moved outside the restaurant to say their goodbyes when the shooting occurred.

He testified he initially did not realise the seriousness of what was happening, believing the loud noise and flashes he saw could have been fireworks.

“I heard a loud bang. I thought it was fireworks because I remember just seeing sparks and sparks thinking it was fireworks. In my head, I thought it was a prank.

“I thought maybe someone was really playing with fireworks and I’m like ‘who the hell would do this’.

“As that was happening, I heard someone say ‘they got a gun’ and I pushed into the passage way then we ran inside,” Ngidi said.

The witness continued to say that the reality of the shooting became apparent when he saw Forbes and Motsoane after the attack.

“I saw Tibz was injured and Kiernan was on the floor. Tibz was crawling inside the passage, trying to move away from the outside area where the incident happened.

“There was blood coming out of Kiernan’s body, and I think that’s when we kind of came to a realisation that he might have died or passed on.”

The promoter added him, and those at the scene contacted emergency medical services and tried to secure the crime scene despite the shock of witnessing the incident.

“[We were] trying to control the situation even though it’s hard because we are not used to this kind of thing.”

Seven accused face murder charges

Seven men are standing trial in connection with the killings.

The group includes Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi (accused one), Lindani Zenzele Ndimane (accused two), Siyanda Eddie Myeza (accused three), Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni (accused four), Lindokuhle Mhlaliseni Mkhwanazi (accused five), Siyabonga Gezani Ndimande (accused six), and Malusi Dave Ndimande (accused seven).

The accused face a range of charges, including murder, conspiracy to commit murder and offences related to illegal firearms and ammunition.

The state alleges that the suspects were paid R800 000 for their involvement in the killings.

The prosecution has previously presented evidence they say links the accused to the murders, including cellphone records, CCTV footage, bank records and vehicle registration information.

Judge eases media restrictions

Ngidi’s testimony came after Judge Nomfundo Sipunzi relaxed restrictions on media coverage of the proceedings.

The court had initially imposed stringent limitations on reporting the trial.

Under the revised ruling, witnesses may be identified and their testimony broadcast unless the court issues a directive prohibiting it.

The trial continues in the KZN High Court in Durban.