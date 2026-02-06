Woman who murdered neighbour’s toddler released on bail

The 4-year-old was playing with other children in the street when he was shot.

A 38-year-old woman facing a charge of murder for allegedly shooting and killing her neighbour’s four-year-old son has been released on R 5 000 bail.

Tselane Lebohang Mautlu appeared in the Themba Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

She was granted bail with conditions that she should relocate from Chris Hani, report to the police station twice a week and refrain from possessing or using a firearm.

Mautlu is facing a charge of murder for allegedly shooting and killing her neighbour’s toddler, Abokeng Minyuko.

It is alleged that on 25 January 2026, at approximately 9pm, Minyuko was playing with other children in the street near Mautlu’s residence when he was shot.

“Upon realising that the child had been injured, the accused took him to a nearby clinic, where he was declared dead on arrival. Thereafter, the accused drove to the police station and handed herself over to the police,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.

“In court, the State opposed the accused’s release on bail, citing the seriousness of the offence and the fact that she is known to State witnesses. However, the magistrate ruled that it was in the interests of justice to release the accused on bail, subject to the stipulated conditions.”

Mahanjana said the matter has been postponed to 15 April 2026 for further investigations.

Earlier this week, a 24-year-old man was arrested for the alleged murder of his two-year-old niece in Nelspruit in an incident that has shocked the community.

The tragic incident occurred at Phola Park in Kwamhlanga.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane said officers received a call from a local hospital just before 8:30pm on Sunday, reporting that a child had been brought in by family members and was certified dead on arrival.

“Upon arrival at the hospital, police found the body of a two-year-old child lying on a bed with a deep wound to the neck and showing no signs of life.”

Ndubane said it is alleged that the child’s uncle attacked her before fleeing the scene without saying anything.

