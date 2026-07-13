Zimbabwean man accused of killing his family in the UK to remain behind bars in SA

Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi confirmed that Tshuma will be extradited to the UK once all the paperwork has been finalised.

Zimbabwean national Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma will remain in custody while the state verifies his status in the country.

The 45-year-old Tshuma was arrested in Kensington, Johannesburg, on Friday, 10 July, following an operation involving the Saps Interpol National Central Bureau, Crime Intelligence and the Organised Crime Investigation Unit.

Tshuma is wanted by authorities in the United Kingdom in connection with the murder of his wife, Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, 42, and their two daughters, Natalie, 15, and Nala, 5, whose bodies were discovered by police at their home near Bedford.

According to police, he allegedly left the UK two days before the bodies of his wife and daughters were discovered.

Possible sentences against Tshuma

He made his first appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where he was made aware of the sentences he could face. He was charged with possession of an illegal firearm.

“We submit that, in the court’s conviction of possessing a firearm, the court is obligated to sentence you to 15 years’ imprisonment if this is your first offence. If it is your second offence, the court is obligated to sentence you to 20 years’ direct imprisonment. If it is your third offence, the court is obliged to sentence you to 25 years’ direct imprisonment. Thereafter, the court has discretion to increase this to the minimum sentence of 15 years, to 25 years or more than 25 years,” the magistrate explained to Tshuma.

“However, the court may deviate from this to 20-25 years’ direct imprisonment if there are prevailing all laws of this system, either in your personal circumstances or in the merits of the case.

“The state has informed the court that they need to verify the legality in the Republic of South Africa, which means that, for now, you will be kept in custody, and you will be brought before this court again on 22 July 2026. Once the legality is confirmed, you will be given the opportunity to appear in court for bail applications.”

On Sunday, Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi confirmed that Tshuma will be extradited to the UK once all the paperwork has been finalised.