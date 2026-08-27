Zimbabwean national remanded after R3.8m tobacco smuggling bust

The bust exposed a sophisticated smuggling attempt that police say strikes at the heart of organised crime threatening South Africa's economy.

A 45‑year‑old Zimbabwean national has been remanded in custody after Saps Border Policing officers at Groblersbrug, Limpopo, uncovered a concealed trailer packed with illicit tobacco worth R3.8 million.

The bust this week exposed a sophisticated smuggling attempt that police say strikes at the heart of organised crime threatening South Africa’s economy.

Arrest

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba confirmed the accused, Shumba Munetsi, was arrested on Monday after officers stopped and inspected a Volvo truck towing an LP gas trailer at the arrival gate.

“Members became suspicious after discovering a large concealed hatch underneath the trailer. Its construction and position suggested it could be used to hide goods,” Ledwaba said.

Tobacco

When questioned, the driver allegedly admitted the trailer was not carrying gas but was being used to conceal tobacco products. Officers opened the hatch and found 521 plastic bags containing approximately 7 294 kilograms of manufactured tobacco.

“The suspected tobacco has an estimated value of R3.8 million. Police also seized the Volvo truck and trailer, valued at R1.8 million,” Ledwaba added.

Court

Munetsi appeared before the Phalala Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, where the matter was postponed to 31 August for a formal bail application. He remains in custody until his next court appearance.

Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Jan Petrus Scheepers praised the vigilance of Border Policing members, saying Saps will intensify operations at ports of entry to disrupt illicit trade and protect the economy from organised crime.

“This arrest demonstrates our commitment to dismantling smuggling networks and safeguarding South Africa’s borders,” Scheepers said. “We will continue to intensify operations at ports of entry and other strategic points to disrupt the smuggling of illicit goods and protect the country’s economy from organised criminal activities.”

Investigations

Investigations are continuing to establish the origin and destination of the tobacco and whether others are linked to the smuggling operation following the incident