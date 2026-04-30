Zimbabwean trio jailed in SA for human trafficking

The NPA has welcomed the ruling as a strong stance against child exploitation and cross-border crime.

Three Zimbabwean nationals have been handed down four life sentences each in relation to a 2022 human trafficking case.

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg found Hilda Tenega, Sthembiso Mlauzi and Kumburai Andrew Masimo guilty on multiple counts, including human trafficking, fraud, possession of fraudulent documents and contravention of the Immigration Act.

Investigation uncovers cross-border trafficking scheme

The case unfolded after Tenega was intercepted at the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, where she was found attempting to travel with three children using fraudulent documents.

Investigations led by Warrant Officer Claas Ranthakgoa revealed that Tenega had used fraudulent documents as part of a scheme to traffic the children out of South Africa to Ireland.

Further investigations led to the arrests of Mlauzi and Masimo.

The pair had allegedly posed as family members of the children in order to facilitate their unlawful movement across international borders.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Gauteng spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said that although the accused were initially granted bail following their arrest, the matter was subsequently transferred to the office of the National Director of Public Prosecutions, where senior state Advocate Makwena Mokwatedi successfully applied to have the bail cancelled.

“The accused remained in custody until the finalisation of the trial,” Mohlatlole said in a statement on Thursday.

Prosecution highlights exploitation of vulnerable children

During sentencing proceedings, Mokwatedi submitted that the accused had exploited the extreme vulnerability of the children, who were orphans, and abused their status as foreign nationals residing in South Africa.

The court sentenced each of the accused to four terms of life imprisonment for trafficking in persons.

In addition, each accused received 12 years’ imprisonment for fraud, 15 years’ imprisonment for possession of fraudulent documents and two years’ imprisonment for contravening the Immigration Act.

Acting Judge Thembi Bokako ordered that the sentences on the remaining counts run concurrently with the life sentences.

“The NPA welcomes the sentence as a strong affirmation of South Africa’s commitment to combating human trafficking and protecting vulnerable children from exploitation,” Mohlatlole said.