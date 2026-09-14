Zolani Tete murder: State accused of ‘maliciously smuggling’ new evidence as bail ruling delayed

The state introduced a ballistics report in court on Monday.

A new ballistics report has put a hold on the bail ruling for two men accused of playing a role in the murder of former boxing champion Zolani Tete.

Alleged mastermind Uzuzole Goqwana and Sinebhongo Qase returned to the dock before the Mdantsane Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape on Monday, 14 September 2026, where they had been due to learn whether they would be released on bail.

Instead, Magistrate Anton Pretorius postponed the judgment after the state brought additional evidence to light.

State produces firearms report

State prosecutor Thango Pangalele told the court that investigators had received a ballistics report concerning two firearms seized from alleged hitmen Siphesihle Kolisa and Athandwa Gangala when they were arrested.

According to the prosecution, ballistic testing had positively linked the firearms to Tete’s murder.

The development prompted an objection from the defence, which argued that the state had already concluded its case and should therefore not be allowed to introduce fresh evidence at this stage.

Pangalele, however, maintained that the court could still consider the report because the bail proceedings had not yet concluded.

He contended that the evidence was relevant to the interests of justice and could further bolster the prosecution’s case.

“This document will strengthen even more, and it could have been negative if, for instance, these firearms recovered at Scenery Park were excluded.

“It could have taken that direction, but because somehow it is leaning in the state’s favour, now there’s jumping up and down,” Phangalele said.

The prosecutor further argued that Pretorius was entitled to admit the report as evidence before delivering his ruling.

“You Worship, I want to submit that you are within your right to exercise your discretion, and that there is no overreach on your side, for as long as you have requested this evidence before your judgment.”

Defence disputes link to Goqwana

Goqwana’s lawyer, Ayabonga Kampi, questioned whether the new evidence actually connected his client to the alleged crime.

Kampi pointed to the contents of the ballistics report and the investigating officer’s affidavit, arguing that neither established a direct link between Goqwana and the firearms or cartridges recovered during the investigation.

He also rejected the suggestion that an alleged confession by his co-accused could be used as proof of Goqwana’s guilt.

“As much as the state says that the report is positive in their opinion, but this is a report that stands on shaky grounds because as we’ve already stated a confession does not translate to guilt,” the lawyer said on Monday.

Kampi added: “A confession finds only its writer and no others.”

‘Maliciously smuggled that evidence’

Qase’s lawyer, Asanda Phakade, similarly took issue with the prosecution’s decision to introduce the report after closing its case.

Phakade argued that the state should have followed the appropriate legal procedure if it wanted to reopen its case and introduce additional evidence.

“His approach is the one that is in the wilderness that is not informed by any framework.

“The framework that is acceptable is the one that he would have adopted or make an application to open the state’s case. It’s simple as that,” he told the court.

The lawyer further accused Pangalele of being “taken over by excitement” about the new development.

“He maliciously smuggled that evidence, which unfortunately enticed the court,” Phakade remarked.

The court will now deliver judgment on the bail applications on Friday, 18 September 2026.

Zolani Tete murder

Tete was killed on 21 August after allegedly being attacked by two armed men outside his Mdantsane home.

A 27-year-old woman, Tete’s alleged girlfriend, was seriously wounded during the shooting, while the former champion’s three young children were not injured.

Kolisa and Gangala stand accused of carrying out the shooting.

The alleged hitmen, who have already abandoned their attempts to secure bail, will return to court on 13 October.

According to the state, Qase allegedly served as an intermediary, connecting the suspected hitmen to the alleged plot to kill Tete.

Investigating officer Nkululeko Mtati’s affidavit also linked the alleged murder to Goqwana, who is accused of mistakenly believing that Tete was behind a shooting in July 2025 that left him paralysed and dependent on a wheelchair.

He reportedly believed that Tete had targeted him in retaliation for his alleged relationship with the former champion’s estranged wife, Thulisa.

Concerns over incarceration

Furthermore, Goqwana raised concerns about his detention.

His legal team told the court that West Bank Correctional Centre in KuGompo was not suitable for him because it did not have a hospital capable of medical treatment to inmates.

St Albans Correctional Centre in Gqeberha was identified as the closest facility offering the level of medical care Goqwana allegedly requires.