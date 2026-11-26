The pair continue to hold membership of the MK party as a result.

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has suffered a legal setback after the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg overturned the expulsion of Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and Nhlamulo Ndhlela.

Judge Lebogang Modiba set aside the decisions to dismiss the pair, confirming that both remain members of the Jacob Zuma-led political party.

The ruling follows a legal challenge brought by Zuma-Sambudla and Ndhlela in October 2026 after they were removed from their respective positions and expelled from the party a few months ago.

Zuma-Sambudla and Ndhlela fired from MK party

Their immediate expulsions under “presidential decrees” were announced on 18 June 2026 by former MK party secretary-general Sibonelo Nomvalo.

Zuma-Sambudla was accused of misconduct, while Ndhlela, who served as the party’s national spokesperson and was also a member of parliament (MP), was dismissed over an unauthorised media briefing.

Nomvalo explained at the time that the decision had been reached after the party considered a series of actions, public statements and activities involving the two members.

They were also accused of allegedly arranging the transfer of late MK party MP Muzi Ntshingila between healthcare facilities without informing his family. Ntshingila was seriously ill at the time and has since died.

Furthermore, Nomvalo referred to Section 7 of the MK party constitution, which he claimed granted Zuma extensive presidential authority to appoint and dismiss members.

‘Never subjected to any disciplinary process’

Zuma-Sambudla and Ndhlela disputed the legality of their dismissals, arguing that the party had failed to follow its own constitutional procedures.

Their court application stated that they were not provided with written decisions setting out who had authorised their expulsions and the legal basis for the decisions.

Zuma-Sambudla argued that she was never formally charged or given an opportunity to respond to the allegations before her dismissal was announced publicly.

Ndhlela similarly maintained that he was removed without being afforded a disciplinary hearing.

The applicants further argued that the MK party president’s powers under the constitution did not give him authority to bypass the disciplinary safeguards contained in the same document.

Modiba agreed with their arguments, finding that the party had failed to demonstrate that the required disciplinary processes had taken place.

“Ms Zuma-Sambudla was never subjected to any disciplinary process. She received neither a charge sheet nor a disciplinary hearing.

“Nor was any disciplinary finding made or recommendation as to sanction produced.

“Mr Ndhlela’s position is materially the same. Although charges were formulated against him, the disciplinary process contemplated in the charge sheet was never completed,” the judgment reads.

The judge also raised concerns about inconsistencies in the MK party’s version of events, particularly regarding who had taken the decision to expel Zuma-Sambudla and Ndhlela.

The court found the expulsions unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid, subsequently reviewing and setting aside the decisions.

Modiba further confirmed that Zuma-Sambudla and Ndhlela continue to hold membership of the MK party.

Parliament must reinstate Ndhlela

The judgment also dealt with the notification sent to Parliament by Nomvalo on 6 July 2026, informing National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza that Ndhlela had ceased to be an MK party member.

The court declared that communication unlawful.

As a result, Ndhlela must return to Parliament within 48 hours.

Although the pair sought an order addressing potential future disciplinary action against them, Modiba declined to grant the requested relief.

The judge made it clear, however, that should the MK party decide to pursue disciplinary proceedings against either of them, it would have to adhere to the party’s constitution.