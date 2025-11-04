Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla to stand trial next week for alleged involvement in 2021 July unrest

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla is charged with incitement to commit terrorism and incitement to commit public violence.

The daughter of former president Jacob Zuma and MK party leader Jacob Zuma, Duduzane Zuma-Sambudla, is expected to stand trial later this month for her alleged involvement in the July 2021 unrest, which left more than 350 dead in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and Gauteng.

Zuma-Sambudla previously appeared at the KZN High Court in Durban in August for a pre-trial hearing after her matter was transferred from the Durban Magistrate’s Court.

Trial

The MK party MP was released on warning earlier this year after handing herself over at the Durban Central Police Station.

“The matter State versus Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla is set down to be heard in the KwaZulu-Natal Division of the High Court, Durban, from 10 to 21 November 2025,” the Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) said on Monday.

Her defence team, led by Advocate Dali Mpofu, has previously indicated its intention to file representations to National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi, seeking to have the decision to indict her reviewed and overturned.

A prior request to the KZN Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Elaine Zungu to drop the charges was rejected.

ALSO READ: Case against four July unrest ‘instigators’ postponed to next year

Charges

Zuma-Sambudla faces charges of terrorism and incitement to commit violence linked to the July 2021 unrest.

She is being prosecuted under the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act (POCDATARA).

‘Inciting violence’

The charges follow a criminal case opened by Forensics for Justice’s Paul O’Sullivan, who provided the police and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) with a detailed forensic report documenting every tweet Zuma-Sambudla sent during the riots.

The state alleges Zuma-Sambudla used her X account – which has over 360 000 followers condemning the arrest of her father, Jacob Zuma – to incite and support acts of violence, looting, road blockades, arson, and other offences during the unrest by sharing some of the incidents caught on video with the caption, “we see you.”

July unrest

More than 350 people were killed during the July 2021 riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

It is alleged that the anarchy was triggered by Zuma’s arrest, who was in contempt of a Constitutional Court order.

During the weeklong mayhem, shops and factories were closed, and the total cost to the economy was said to be more than R50 billion.

ALSO READ: More trouble for Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla as her father steps in