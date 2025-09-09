Crime, mines and baboons: SANParks battles to protect iconic parks

SANParks has expanded its specialised Sea-Air-Mountain ranger unit from 16 to 40 members, with overall staff numbers rising to 240 this year.

South African National Parks (SANParks) has acknowledged the mounting challenges facing Table Mountain and the West Coast National Park, but says decisive measures are underway to balance conservation with human pressures.

Speaking to the portfolio committee on forestry, fisheries and the environment on Tuesday, SANParks CEO Hapiloe Sello said the parks’ complexities reflect global drivers such as biodiversity loss, climate change and habitat degradation.

“We are strengthening internal capacity, stakeholder engagement and increasing investment in safety, conservation programmes, and infrastructure rehabilitation,” she said.

Table Mountain National Park

Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) continues to struggle with safety concerns, including muggings, assaults and environmental crimes.

In response, SANParks has expanded its specialised Sea-Air-Mountain (SEAM) ranger unit from 16 to 40 members, with overall staff numbers rising to 240 this year.

Investment io security technology, like cameras, body cams and other safety equipment, is to be delivered in November 2025. Drone technology is currently being tested through an existing contract. Procurement of an anti-poaching vessel has been initiated,” Sello said.

Balancing wildlife and communities

Human-wildlife conflict, particularly baboon management, remains a thorny issue for TMNP.

SANParks said it is working with the City of Cape Town and Cape Nature through a joint task team and a new Cape Peninsula Baboon Strategic Management Plan.

The Joint Task Team developed the Cape Peninsula Baboon Strategic Management Plan (CPBSMP), including population management, research, waste management and strategic fencing.

Risks at West Coast National Park

The West Coast National Park (WCNP), known for its spring wildflower displays and the Langebaan Lagoon, faces different pressures.

These include congestion at the R27 gate, limited administrative facilities and looming threats from the nearby Kropz phosphate mine.

Sello said R9.5 million has been allocated for a new admin office at Langebaan gate, with the project commencement expected late 2025.

“Construction of the R27 gate started in February 2025, with completion expected in August 2026. This will significantly improve visitor flow and safety and eliminate congestion,” she added.

However, the Elandsfontein mine remains a major ecological concern.

The removal of a biodiversity offset requirement has sparked a court challenge by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and the West Coast Environmental Protection Association, with SANParks cited in the case.

“SANParks is to maintain a presence on the Water Monitoring Group to monitor any impacts that the mine may have on water quality in the Park. SANParks is to continue to closely follow court proceedings on the review application lodged by WWF,” Sello said.

