10 foreigners arrested allegedly on way to fight for Russia

Another foreign national was arrested this week bringing total to 10 foreigners on way to allegedly fight in war.

Another foreign national was arrested this week, bringing the total to 10 foreigners who were on their way to allegedly fight in the Russia-Ukraine war.

A 38-year-old foreign national is facing charges under the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act 15 of 1998 following his arrest on 11 November, says Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale.

Foreign national arrested on way to fight in Russia-Ukraine war

“The suspect was arrested by an integrated multidisciplinary investigation team involving Interpol Pretoria NCB, the Hawks, Crimes Against the State and Serious Organised Crime Investigation units based in Germiston, international law enforcement agencies, Saps Crime Intelligence, the Modus Operandi Centre, the Gauteng Provincial Tracking Team and various security companies,” she said.

“Acting on intelligence gathered during the investigation, the multidisciplinary team operationalised an intervention that resulted in the arrest. The suspect allegedly was also en route to fight in the Russian/Ukraine war.”

Nine foreign nationals were arrested at OR Tambo International Airport and a hotel in Bruma this week, also in connection with contraventions of the Act after allegedly attempting to travel from South Africa to participate in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Mogale said an integrated multidisciplinary investigation led to the arrest of nine suspects, aged between 20 and 26.

Criminal law expert Cornelia van Graan said the arrest of people trying to leave the country to fight in the war is welcomed, but these arrests should be followed with swift and accurate prosecutions to ensure the arrests remain a deterrent.

Effective multidisciplinary approach to policing

University of Limpopo criminology and criminal justice head of department Witness Maluleka said the recent arrests showcase an effective multidisciplinary approach to policing and the importance of intelligence-led policing, including efficient crime prevention and investigation methods.

“The teams should be applauded and highly commended for showing hope to the law-abiding citizens of South Africa,” he said.

Maluleke added this highlighted to foreigners that South Africa is not a crime hub or a crime scene.

“They should not let the successes derail them from future excellent investigative work,” he said.

“If their operations continue like this, our ports of entry will be responsive to various crime elements and they can be used as a deterrent to the increasing organised criminal activities in our communities.”