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100 illegal firearms seized from Soweto security company in police raid

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By Marizka Coetzer

Journalist

2 minute read

25 August 2026

07:30 am

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Operation Buyisa seized 100 firearms in Soweto after the company failed to dispose of weapons when its Psira accreditation was suspended.

100 illegal firearms seized from Soweto security company in police raid

Picture: Facebook/South African Police Service﻿

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The 100 illegal firearms seized from a security company in Soweto on Saturday paints a damning picture of the extent of the problem in the country.

Operation Buyisa, a South African Police Service (Saps) national intervention to curb the illegal proliferation of firearms, seized the firearms and ammunition.

Operation Buyisa seized 100 illegal firearms in Soweto

According to a preliminary report, the security company’s Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (Psira) accreditation was recently suspended, after which the responsible person failed to dispose of the firearms as required, said provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda van Wyk.

“The inspection also showed the company’s firearm storage facility does not meet the requirements stipulated in the Act. The seized firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing to determine whether they have been used in the commission of any crimes.”

University of Limpopo criminology and criminal justice head of department Prof Witness Maluleke said this was just one case among many pending.

“The Saps operation is trying to rectify that. They should not give up against the mountainous task ahead.”

The security companies should strictly comply with the highlighted legislative framework, with compliance and consequence management prioritised, Maluleke said.

Deputy minister led destruction of 11 859 guns

“Illegal and unregulated firearms rule our streets. The regular vetting of these companies should be the norm.”

Deputy Minister of Police Polly Boshielo last month led the destruction of 11 859 firearms and firearm as part of International Firearm Destruction Day, a United Nations campaign observed annually on 9 July.

It included 9 596 handguns, 1 102 rifles, 798 shotguns, 33 combination firearms and 330 firearm parts, bringing the total number of firearms destroyed by Saps over the past seven years to 317 811.

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Saps seize no fewer than 100 illegal firearms every week through tracing operations, searches and targeted crime-combating initiatives, Boshielo said.

In a response to a written parliamentary question, Saps last week revealed 2 346 police firearms were stolen, with an additional 177 lost since April 2022.

Read more on these topics

ammunition firearms Illegal Firearms South African Police Service (SAPS) Soweto
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