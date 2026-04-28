18 undocumented foreign nationals arrested for illegal mining in Mpumalanga

Police also confiscated equipment believed to be used in illegal mining

Eighteen suspects, who also happen to be undocumented foreign nationals, were arrested for illegal mining following a series of operations in Mpumalanga by the South African Police Service (Saps).

Various gold-bearing mining equipment was also seized during the operations last week.

Undocumented foreign nationals

Five undocumented foreign nationals aged between 21 and 41 were arrested during an operation conducted at Lows Creek on Monday 21 April 2026.

The suspects were found in possession of gold-bearing material (GBM) and gold-bearing equipment (GBE). According to the police, equipment including GBM and GBE were seized during the operation.

The gold-bearing and illegal mining equipment seized by police. Picture: Supplied/Saps

Seized items

Police also confiscated equipment believed to be used in illegal mining activities including: pendukas (a hand driven cylinder also known as a homemade machine used in illegal mining), motors, jackhammers, gas cylinders and other related items.

Pendukas are homemade machines which are used in processing the sifted illegally mined minerals (2024). Picture: SANDF

These motors were confiscated from the crime scene by authorities: Picture: Supplied/Saps

This operation continued in the Siqobile Township, where additional undocumented foreign nationals were arrested for the possession of explosives.

Follow-up operation

A follow-up operation was conducted in Pilgrim’s Rest on Thursday, 23 April 2026, which led to the arrest of another eight undocumented foreign nationals, aged between 20 and 57.

The 18 apprehended suspects face charges related to the possession of gold-bearing material and gold-bearing equipment.

Further operations between 24 and 26 April 2026 in the Pilgrim’s Rest and Sabie areas resulted in the arrest of five more undocumented foreign nationals, aged between 18 and 39.

Court appearances

These suspects also face charges of possession of gold-bearing material, gold-bearing equipment, including several items believed to be used in illicit mining, such as mercury.

According to reports, the detectives are working with officials from the Department of Home Affairs to ascertain the status of the arrested suspects.

All 18 suspects are expected to appear before the Sabie Magistrate’s Court, Pilgrim’s Rest Magistrate’s Court and the Barberton Magistrate’s Court soon.