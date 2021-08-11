One arrested after motorist attacked in Erasmia

Marizka Coetzer

Dramatic CCTV footage shows the horrific moments when three suspects pull over a Mercedes-Benz driver and attack, assault and allegedly shoot at him several times on Women’s Day.



A man was rushed to hospital after surviving the attack in Erasmia on the outskirts of Centurion on Monday.



The short clip of under two minutes shows how the Erasmia resident drove off the road onto the pavement as a white BMW pulled up next to him.

Three men were seen getting out of the white BMW and storming towards the black car parked on the pavement.



The first suspect ran towards the car and tried to kick out the driver’s side window, after which he struggled to open the door. A second suspect also kicked at the driver’s side window while a third suspect started throwing what looked like bricks at the parked car.



The suspects continued throwing bricks stacked on the side of the road at the car.

Video: Shooting Erasmia Pretoria. The gunman was arrested in JHB. The victim is in a critical condition. pic.twitter.com/E971QEG4QZ— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) August 9, 2021

After what looks like a security bakkie pulls up, the suspects are seen dragging the victim out of the car and continuing the assault while more cars pull over.



The footage does not show what happens next.



Provincial police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said police have launched an investigation into the incident.



“In video footage which is circulating on various media platforms, a man in a black MercedesBenz can be seen being attacked by three men driving in a white BMW 1 Series before fleeing the scene,” Masondo said.



Masondo said that shortly after the incident was reported to the police, a vehicle fitting the description of that of the suspects was spotted in Johannesburg CBD.



A suspect was arrested and a firearm believed to be used in the alleged shooting incident was recovered.



“The motive is still unknown. A case of attempted murder has been opened at Erasmia police station for further investigation,” he said.



The allegations of an alleged love triangle or of links to the so-called mafia could also not be confirmed. The victim was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.



Erasmia police spokesperson Constable Tumisang Moloto said the increase in the number of robberies in the area had no connection to Monday’s shooting.



“The incident on Monday was an isolated incident,” Moloto said.



“We did manage to put an operation plan in place but are not in a position to say if it has reduced the level of crime,” he added.



Moloto thanked the community and security operations in the area.