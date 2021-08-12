School principal assaulted in full view of pupils and teachers

Alex Japho Matlala

A Limpopo school principal was reportedly assaulted on Tuesday in full view of bemused teachers and pupils at the school gate by his political foes, allegedly aligned to President Cyril Ramaphosa.



The incident happened a day after the principal, who is also a leader of the South African National Civic Organisation, allegedly used his influence for his political faction to win the local branch biannual general meeting ahead of the ANC Vhembe regional elective conference.



The region is to hold its conference before the end of next month.

The meeting, which took place at the Harry Gwala branch of the ANC in the Vhembe region of Limpopo, saw the principal’s political allies winning the nomination process for the incoming party regional leadership.



The principal, Joe Chauke, later received treatment for his injuries at a local clinic.



Sources said Chauke was followed to Shimambali Primary School in Malamulele outside Thohoyandou, where the incensed group allegedly blocked the school gate and prevented teachers and pupils from entering the school premises.



A teacher at the school, Delcot Mzamani, said staff called police who “just stood and watched the assault taking place in front of them”.



“After the whole ordeal, we ordered all the pupils and teachers to go back home because they were still shocked,” said Mzamani yesterday.



Police in Limpopo confirmed they are investigating a case of assault.

Limpopo MEC for basic education, Polly Boshielo said she was informed about the matter and that her department was still investigating.

Chauke could not be reached for comment by the time of going to press.