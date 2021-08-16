North West man stabbed to death in suspected love triangle

Citizen reporter

A 57-year-old man lost his life after being involved in a suspected love triangle in Taung, North West.

Police are currently investigating a case of murder after the victim, Onkemetse Jeremia Morwaeng, was stabbed to death last week at Mokasa 1 village.

Police said the victim was sleeping next to his girlfriend when the suspect, who also saw the victim’s partner as his girlfriend, found the two.

He then allegedly drew a knife and stabbed Morwaeng once on the left side of his upper body.

Morwaeng fled to another room of his home before collapsing.

The girlfriend and the suspect then fled to nearby Mokasa 2 village. They were later apprehended by members of the community, while police were processing the murder scene.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Taung Magistrate’s Court on Monday.