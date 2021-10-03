Killed for a phone: Driver murdered on the N2 in KZN

Citizen Reporter

A 30-year-old man was murdered on the northbound lane of the N2 near the King Shaka International Airport offramp in KwaZulu-Natal.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said it received a call shortly before 7am on Sunday. The caller requested assistance for a man who was “found hanging out his vehicle.”

The caller said the man was bleeding from his injuries. The caller was unable to determine if the man was still alive.

Rusa officers and paramedics were deployed to the scene where they found the man – believed to be employed at a Marine Service company – in a white Toyota Quantum.

The man was stabbed twice in the head and had a gunshot wound in the back. He was declared deceased by Paramedics from the Provincial Ambulance Service.

Reaction officers contacted his colleagues, who confirmed the deceased left the depot in Mobeni at approximately 06:00 and was travelling to Hluhluwe, in northern KZN.

ALSO READ: CIT robbery season: Level 1 lockdown paving way for criminals

A case of murder is being investigated, and it is believed to form part of a robbery as some of his personal belongings were found outside the vehicle, and his phone was missing.

“The motive is believed to be robbery. The deceased’s Huawei P40 cellphone is missing.”

Salish Swesunker who claims to work for the same company, said on social media: He was such a lekker ou, always smiling. This is a sad loss”.

ALSO READ: Woman warns of ‘syndicate’ at malls after her bank account emptied