Sipho Mabena
Premium Journalist
3 minute read
4 Oct 2021
7:45 am
Crime

R180k Ters theft allegedly on SIU radar

Sipho Mabena

The SIU has a proclamation to investigate allegations of corruption related to Ters.

Picture: iStock
An exclusive plant-based restaurant in Salt Rock, north of Durban, is under investigation for allegedly misappropriating R180,000 in Covid Temporary Employer and Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) funds. According to the case before the department of labour’s risk anti-corruption and integrity management, Bridget van As – owner of Leaf Cafe Salt Rock – claimed about R180,000 in Ters funds on behalf of her employees, but never paid it to them. Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) spokesperson Makhosonke Buthelezi confirmed the investigation. “We can confirm that Van As is under investigation by SIU [Special Investigating Unit] following a possible fraud picked up by...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES