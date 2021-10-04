Eastern Cape jailbreak: Three recaptured in Mount Frere while nine still at large

Citizen Reporter

Eastern Cape police have rearrested three men who escaped from Mount Frere Police Station’s holding cells last Thursday.

Nkosikhona Ngcopheni, who is facing a theft charge, was arrested at his house in the Nkungwini location in Mount Frere a day after the prison break.

The second suspect, Sodlana Luphumzo, was found in Bislan location. At the time of his escape, he was detained for burglary.

The third suspect, Ayanda Madzikane, was arrested on Sunday, 3 October, in the Section B informal settlement in Mount Frere. He was awaiting trial for a case of aggravated robbery.

A police task team is still on the hunt for the remaining escapees.

Last week, 12 suspects broke out of the Mount Frere holding cells.

South African Police Service (Saps) members discovered a hole in a cell wall while conducting their routine hourly cell visits.

Further investigations revealed the perimeter fence near the cell block had been cut.

Acting Eastern Cape police commissioner Major-General Zithulele Moses Dladla instructed police to implement a 72-hour activation to track the suspects.

Police have warned communities that the prisoners are dangerous and should not be approached. Instead, they should contact the police.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney