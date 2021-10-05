Gauteng police warn of false prophets targeting students

Citizen reporter

Police in Gauteng have issued a warning about criminals posing as prophets who mainly target unsuspecting students and then rob them of their possessions.

Johannesburg Central police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele on Tuesday said detectives in the province were investigating several cases of theft.

It is alleged that the suspects’ modus operandi involves stopping victims and prophesying to them.

“In one of the cases, the victim was lured into bringing her laptop and those of her roommates together with her cellphone and she was transported to a local supermarket where she was required to buy salt and water.

“Upon returning from the store, the fake prophet was nowhere to be found,” Mbele said in a statement.

The public has been advised to heed the following safety tips to avoid being victims:

Do not stop for any strangers in the streets, let alone give them an ear, no matter how true what they say may sound.

Do not take or listen to any spiritual advice from strangers.

Well-meaning prophets will never request your personal belongings on the streets or money.

The public has been urged to report these crimes to their nearest police station or drop tip-offs on MySAPSApp, which can be accessed on any smartphone.

READ NEXT: ‘Long arm of the thugs’: Criminal police officers in uniform