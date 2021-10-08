Man arrested for allegedly poisoning Mpumalanga family, two-year-old killed

Narissa Subramoney

Elukwatini police in Mpumalanga have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly poisoning an entire family.

The man appeared at the Chief Albert Luthuli Magistrates Court on charges of murder and attempted murder.

The incident, which took place on Wednesday evening, resulted in the death of the family’s two-year-old daughter.

Her four-year-old brother and their 59-year-old grandfather are currently recovering in hospital.

On the day in question, the 26-year-old woman from Mooiplaas near Elukwatini had prepared supper for her family.

The man, who was visiting the family at the time, apparently told her that something was burning in the kitchen. But the woman told him the stove was switched off.

The male friend then went to the kitchen.

Later that evening, the family sat down for dinner. The woman had dished plates for her father and two children.

But their visitor allegedly refused to eat, saying he would eat later. The woman also didn’t eat because she wanted to dine with the visitor, as she often did.

Moments later, the little girl began to vomit, followed by her brother, who also reported feeling ill.

They decided to go to the nearest emergency room, but the younger child was already dead when staff got to them.

The boy and his grandfather were immediately admitted for treatment.

Elukwatini police were informed about the incident and a case was opened.

A preliminary investigation suggested the family members had been poisoned.

