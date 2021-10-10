Cape dogfighting ring busted, three arrested

Citizen Reporter

Three men have been arrested, and four dogs confiscated, after police and the SPCA raided an alleged dogfighting event in Saxonsea, Atlantis in the Western Cape.

According to a statement on the Cape Town SPCA’s website, the suspects were caught in the act on Saturday evening just after 20:00, when the SPCA along with the City of Cape Town Police’s Animal Control Unit pounced.

“On arrival, Cape of Good Hope SPCA Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse and Inspector Mark Syce discovered two dogs actively fighting and suspects attempting to flee the scene,” the statement reads.

“The severely injured dogs were taken for veterinary treatment with multiple lacerations and puncture wounds.” The dogs will remain in the custody of the SPCA pending the outcome of the court case against the men.

Paraphernalia associated with dogfighting was also found at the scene.

The SPCA says the organiser of the event was traced and arrested after he fled the scene, while the owner of the property and one other person has been arrested. The expect more arrests as further suspects are being traced.

A vehicle used to transport the dogs to the fight was also impounded.

City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith called those with more information to come forward.

“Dog fighting is cruel and barbaric and has no place in our society. I call on members of the public who have knowledge of this practice to please come forward, so that those involved can be held to account for their actions. If you see, or know something, say something. Call the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre on 021 480 7700 from a cellphone, or 107 from a landline.”

The location of the dog fight.

The SPCA warned that dogfighting is illegal in South Africa, and those found guilty of an offence related to dogfights could face a fine of R80,000 and/or imprisonment of up to 24 months.

“It is a crime to be involved in any manner with the fighting of animals or to own, keep, train or breed animals used for fighting. It is also illegal to buy, sell or import these animals. Moreover, it is a criminal offence to incite/encourage or allow any animal to attack another animal or proceed to fight and It is a crime to promote animal fighting for monetary gain or entertainment.”

Allowing dogfights on your property, or being a spectator to dogfights are also illegal.