Citizen reporter
15 Oct 2021
8:41 pm

ANC councillor candidate shot dead in KZN

ANC KZN spokersperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela confirmed the shooting and identified the councillor as ward 101 candidate Siyabonga Mkhize.

ANC flag - Picture: Michel Bega

An African National Congress (ANC) councillor candidate has been shot dead during a door-to-door campaign in Cato Crest in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday.

According to Emer-G-Med, one other person also died at the scene, while two others were left injured.

“Emer-G-Med paramedics were called to the scene just after 18h00 and on arrival found two males approximately forty years of age in a Nissan Navara. On closer inspection they were found to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds and were declared dead on arrival of paramedics,” it said in a statement.

“Reports from the scene allege one of the deceased to be a candidate Ward Councillor for the area however these details remain speculative. Two other men were rushed to a nearby hospital privately for gunshot wounds prior to the arrival of paramedics and their condition is unknown.”

ANC KZN spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela confirmed the shooting and identified the councillor as ward 101 candidate Siyabonga Mkhize.

“We are still not yet certain of what happened. We will be interacting with the family tomorrow, only then will we be able to provide more details as to what transpired,” he told eNCA.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) were at the scene.

