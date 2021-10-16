WATCH: Four minibuses burnt in Joburg CBD as taxi violence flares up again

Citizen Reporter

Four minibus taxis were set alight in the Johannesburg CBD on Saturday morning in what the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says is another incident of taxi violence this week.

The incident happened next to the Carlton Centre.

“At least four taxis are on fire, probably linked to taxi violence. I am on my way to the scene,” said JMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) said Commissioner Street had been closed. It urged motorists to avoid the area.

Police and firefighters are at the scene.

Commissioner Str in the JHB CBD is closed off to traffic btw Delvers & Kruis Str. This is following Taxi Violence. The situation is calm, Police & @CityofJoburgEMS are present. Motorists are advised to avoid & to use alternative routes. #JHBTraffic #JoburgRoadSafety pic.twitter.com/JMnZJjaciI— Jo'burg Metro Police Department – JMPD (@JoburgMPD) October 16, 2021

The torched taxis on Saturday follows an incident in Gqeberha on Wednesday.

Eight taxis and two civilian cars were set alight after a confrontation between a taxi driver and Somali businessman who was driving an Audi.

Police minister Bheki Cele on Thursday vowed to find the people involved in the violent road rage incident.

“The law was broken here. Property was destroyed, there was arson. There were cars burned, taxis I’m told. Shops burned,” he said.

