WATCH: Four minibuses burnt in Joburg CBD as taxi violence flares up again

The torched taxis on Saturday follows an incident where eight taxis and two cars were set alight in Gqeberha on Wednesday.

Photo: Twitter/Yusuf Abramjee

Four minibus taxis were set alight in the Johannesburg CBD on Saturday morning in what the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says is another incident of taxi violence this week.

The incident happened next to the Carlton Centre.

“At least four taxis are on fire, probably linked to taxi violence. I am on my way to the scene,” said JMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) said Commissioner Street had been closed. It urged motorists to avoid the area.

Police and firefighters are at the scene.

The torched taxis on Saturday follows an incident in Gqeberha on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘Somalians’ burn 8 taxis as tensions escalate after Gqeberha crash

Eight taxis and two civilian cars were set alight after a confrontation between a taxi driver and Somali businessman who was driving an Audi.

Police minister Bheki Cele on Thursday vowed to find the people involved in the violent road rage incident.

“The law was broken here. Property was destroyed, there was arson. There were cars burned, taxis I’m told. Shops burned,” he said.

NOW READ: Gqeberha violence: Cele vows to find criminals after road rage chaos

