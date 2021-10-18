Cop killed by suspected drunk driver in Gauteng, while Mpumalanga officer shot dead

Citizen Reporter

Two police officers were killed over the weekend – one in Gauteng and one in Mpumalanga.

On Saturday evening, Warrant Officer Jan Christoffel Esterhuysen was struck by a car and killed during a roadblock in Khutsong in the West Rand.

A 20-year-old driver failed to stop at the roadblock and hit a stationary vehicle. Esterhuysen was directing traffic at the time of the incident.

The suspect tried to flee the scene, but other officers at the roadblock managed to stop him. The driver was allegedly drunk at the time.

“Esterhuysen was rushed to hospital where he, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili.

Esterhuysen served as a police officer for 27 years. He was a member of the Fochville Visible Policing Unit when he died.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela sent his condolences to Esterhuysen’s family and commended his contribution to the police during his years of service.

Off-duty cop shot dead in Mpumalanga

Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt following a shooting outside a liquor store on Saturday that left two people dead.

One of the victims was off-duty police officer, Detective Constable Nkosinathi Lucky Ngwenya. Ngwenya was with a friend, 35-year-old Jaftha Mnisi, at the time.

Members of private security group Hightech Security Company officials reported the incident.

Mpumalanga Police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said when they arrived at the scene, they discovered two lifeless men with multiple gunshot wounds.

“They were unfortunately certified dead and some empty cartridges were retrieved at the scene. A case with two counts of murder was opened, with the launch of a manhunt for the suspects,” said Mdhluli.

Ngwenya worked at Detective Services in Nelspruit. The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney